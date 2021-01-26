Belching Beaver Brewery and Deftones Release Ohms Pale Ale

SAN DIEGO – The brewery and Deftones continue their partnership, five years strong, with their latest release Ohms Pale Ale. Named after the band’s recent album, this beer ships out to retailers in select U.S. states via 16-ounce can four-packs on February 1.

“We are very excited to continue collaborating with the band on our newest Pale Ale,” said Marc Truex, Director of Sales at Belching Beaver Brewery. “Ohms is brewed to be a nice and steady drinking brew for all day enjoyment that does not skimp on the hops.” “It’s ideal for kicking back and is the perfect accompaniment to your next listening party.”

These collaboration beers usually launch at events where customers can pick the brains of reps from the brewery about the new fare. Due to the pandemic, however, you’ll need to join Belching Beaver on Instagram Live on Thursday, January 28th to get all the brew-y details.

“Ohms continues our exploration in diverse flavor profiles across our collection of beers,” said Chino Moreno, Lead Vocalist of Deftones. “The Belching Beaver team is constantly looking to elevate and evolve – a philosophy that we practice in all aspects of Deftones.” “We’re really excited for everyone to try the newest addition to the family.”

Each collaboration released has had a unique recipe and style. Past releases included a double-dry hopped IPA (White Pony), Mexican-Style Lager (Dia De Los Deftones), and a Brown ale (Good Morning Beautiful) just to name a few. Ohms stands as the first Pale Ale collab, and it does not disappoint.

“The first thing you’ll notice is the bright, citrusy aromas coming off of this generously dry-hopped pale ale,” said Rick Blankemeier, Quality Assurance Manager at Belching Beaver Brewery. “There’s a ton of lemon peel and grapefruit aromas, along with a generous pineapple note.” “The flavors blend the citrus notes with some light pine to give a more nuanced and complex tableau that isn’t found in a lot of pale ales.” “The finish is nice, light, and refreshing.” “Hands down, one of the best thirst quenching and yet flavorful beers we’ve ever brewed for you all.”

This collaboration is available for a limited time. To learn more about the new beer and Belching Beaver Brewery’s other special release offerings, visit belchingbeaver.com/beer.

Key facts

Official release date: February 1, 2021

Stats: 5.5% ABV, 50 IBUs

Hops: Simcoe, Amarillo, Mosaic

Beer style: Pale Ale

U.S. availability: AK, AZ, CA, HI, ID, NE, NV, MN, OR, WA, WI

Packaging: 16-ounce cans in four-packs

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make be­­er for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it! Learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery and its beers at belchingbeaver.com.

For More Information:

https://knotfest.com/deftones-belching-beaver-brewery-unveil-collaborative-ohms-pale-ale/