Belching Beaver Brewer Launches 7th Anniversary Hazy IPA

SAN DIEGO— An award-winning craft brewery known for having a ‘Dam Good Time,’ Belching Beaver Brewery is celebrating its seventh anniversary. To honor the momentous occasion, the San Diego-based brewing company will be introducing a new limited release beer—What’s In The Hops?! Hazy IPA. The beer will debut via 16-ounce can, six-packs in select markets, starting this week.

“Seven years in and we’re still growing,” said Tom Vogel, CEO at Belching Beaver Brewery. “To maintain our brand’s success, we will continue to grow through innovation, new product lines and operating exciting locations. I’m most proud that many of the original people who started with the company are still here. Learning the business and growing it together has been an incredible experience, and the complete dedication of all of our team members has made this all amazing. It’s just awesome.”

As the production brewing team was brainstorming recipe ideas for this year’s special anniversary release, naturally, a Hazy IPA recipe calling for an abundant variety of hops made it to the brewhouse.

“For the past three years, hazy IPAs have been made to celebrate our anniversary, since we’re a group of self-proclaimed hopheads and hazy IPA enthusiasts,” said Troy Smith, Brewmaster at Belching Beaver Brewery. “This year, we switched it up by incorporating a few hops varieties that we don’t normally brew with, and the result is juicy and delicious. Anyone who appreciates the ‘haze-craze’ will want to get their hands on our new special, limited release, celebrating our 7th year of having a Dam Good Time while brewing.”

Interested in knowing ‘What’s in the Hops?!’ Brewed using Se7en different hop varietals, the limited release hazy IPA carries an intense aroma of pineapple and guava with some subtle grapefruit rind to balance out its sweet fruit characters. Upon first sip, the flavor highlights strong pineapple and stone fruit traits of peach and nectarine, along with some orange and citrus, finishing with a subtle sweetness. This is definitely a juicy one!

Available for a limited time at retailers in select markets, What’s In The Hops?! Hazy IPA marks the seventh anniversary for Belching Beaver Brewery. To learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery and its other beer offerings, visit belchingbeaver.com/beer. No humans were harmed in the making of this beer.

Key Facts

Name: Belching Beaver 7th Anniversary What’s In The Hops?! Hazy IPA

Style: Hazy IPA

Hops: Centennial, Nugget, Amarillo, Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra, Galaxy

Malts: 2-Row Pale Malt, Flaked Oats, Malted Oats

Stats: 6.5% ABV; 30 IBU

Packaging: 16-ounce cans in six-packs

U.S. availability: AZ, CA, ID, NV, OR, and WA

International availability: China, Japan, Canada

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make beer for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it! Learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery and its beers at belchingbeaver.com.