Beer Selfie Announces 2021 Calendar Fundraiser for BottleShare

Through the end of the year, BeerSelfie.com is selling a 2021 calendar as a fundraiser for BottleShare. BottleShare is a craft beverage non-profit supporting industry workers and their families when they experience adversity outside of the workplace. 100% of the proceeds from calendar sales will be donated to BottleShare.

The 8.5″ x 5.5″ desk calendar features 48 craft beer enthusiasts you’ll recognize from Instagram.

During a special pre-sale in the month of October, calendars are discounted to $18. The price will increase to $20 in November.Allow an extra 2 weeks for shipping for presale. Calendars will begin shipping in November.

For more information: https://beerselfie.com/product/beer-selfie-2021-calendar-presale/