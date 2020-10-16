Beer Kulture Partners with Cloudwater Brewing to Release First ‘Kollab’ Beers Outside the United States

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Beer Kulture, the nonprofit organization working to increase diversity and inclusion in the craft beer industry, has partnered with Manchester, U.K. based Cloudwater Brew Co. to release its first kollaboration beers outside the United States.

“We’re looking at our work as industry-wide, regardless of geography” said Latiesha Cook, President and CEO, Beer Kulture. “Diversity in the craft beer industry isn’t just a problem in the United States. While most of our work has happened in the U.S., we’ve had people in other countries working in the industry come to us and say, I want to help. I want to do more. Paul Jones from Cloudwater is one of those people, and we’re really excited to partner with him on these beers. We have a big following in the U.K. I’m so happy that they’ll get a chance to finally try one of our kollab beers.”

The organizations partnered to release two new beers, a Marzen and a Festbier.

“These beers carry important significance about old traditions and new traditions and how we come together to celebrate them,” explained Paul Jones, co-founder of Cloudwater. “Marzens, malty and deep amber in color, were the original beer served annually at Oktoberfest in Munich. Over time, brewers realized a lighter bodied beer might be a better option for fest goers to drink all day long, and the Festbier replaced the Marzen as the beer traditionally served during the festival.”

“Offering the Marzen and Festbier together is a great way to celebrate the traditions that came before us and the traditions we’re now creating together as a community,” continued Cook. “Beer Kulture has been using beer as a vehicle to bring people together. Traditions are another way to do that, so there’s natural alignment.”

The 5.0% ABV traditionally decocted Marzen was brewed using an heirloom lager malt and fine specialty malts for a rich, roasty flavor. It’s a refreshing take on the style, with a lingering malt complexity.

The Festbier showcases a German heirloom heritage malt used during the brewing process. Created using a traditional decoction, the 5.8% ABV beer is smooth and refreshing.

A portion of the proceeds from both beers will go to Beer Kulture to help support its scholarships, educational programs, and compassionate community services.

The Marzen and Festbier are available to purchase now at Cloudwater.

About Beer Kulture

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time. Learn more at www.beerkulture.com.