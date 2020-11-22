Beer Kulture and Green Bench Brewing Partner for Holiday Toy Drive

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Beer Kulture, the nonprofit organization working to increase diversity and inclusion in the craft beer industry, and St. Petersburg’s Green Bench Brewing, will be partnering for a Holiday Toy Drive. Families in St. Petersburg and the greater Tampa Bay area can participate.

“We are so excited for this event,” said Latiesha Cook, President and CEO, Beer Kulture. “One of the most important aspects of what we do at Beer Kulture is forging strong relationships with our community and helping one another. During a time when so many people are facing hardships, we wanted to find a way to help families during the holiday season.”

The Toy Drive will begin with an event on December 13th at Green Bench, from 7:00-10:00pm, and include live jazz from the Katara Trio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be hosted outside, masks will be required, and strict social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

In addition, numerous local businesses have answered the call to contribute. Grind + Cycle, a St. Petersburg-based cycling company, will be holding a cycling class to raise funds for the event. And Eckerd Connects, a non-profit organization dedicated to family care, workforce development, and aid, will be gifting Hope Trees to encourage donors to choose ‘angels’ from the trees that represent families in need.

Collections will begin at the event on December 13th and lead up to Saturday, December 19th. Beer Kulture and Green Bench will gift wrap all donations and then drop them off to families in need.

People can support the Toy Drive by bringing donated toys, adopting a family, or making a monetary donation, which Beer Kulture will use to shop for toys.

Families can be nominated beginning Monday, November 23rd. To nominate a family, please visit https://www.beerkulture.com/events and fill out the nomination form.

About Beer Kulture

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time. Learn more at www.beerkulture.com. 

About Green Bench Brewing 

Green Bench Brewing aims to create products that are enjoyed and embraced by those in our community, while continuing to challenge the status quo of taste in our area. We want to grow our brand slowly and deliberately, taking care to ensure the satisfaction of our committed customer base first and foremost. Most importantly, we want to become a valuable asset to our community. For more information, visit them on the web at https://www.greenbenchbrewing.com/ 

For More Information:
https://www.beerkulture.com/events

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.