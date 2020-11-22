Beer Kulture and Green Bench Brewing Partner for Holiday Toy Drive

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Beer Kulture, the nonprofit organization working to increase diversity and inclusion in the craft beer industry, and St. Petersburg’s Green Bench Brewing, will be partnering for a Holiday Toy Drive. Families in St. Petersburg and the greater Tampa Bay area can participate.

“We are so excited for this event,” said Latiesha Cook, President and CEO, Beer Kulture. “One of the most important aspects of what we do at Beer Kulture is forging strong relationships with our community and helping one another. During a time when so many people are facing hardships, we wanted to find a way to help families during the holiday season.”

The Toy Drive will begin with an event on December 13th at Green Bench, from 7:00-10:00pm, and include live jazz from the Katara Trio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be hosted outside, masks will be required, and strict social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

In addition, numerous local businesses have answered the call to contribute. Grind + Cycle, a St. Petersburg-based cycling company, will be holding a cycling class to raise funds for the event. And Eckerd Connects, a non-profit organization dedicated to family care, workforce development, and aid, will be gifting Hope Trees to encourage donors to choose ‘angels’ from the trees that represent families in need.

Collections will begin at the event on December 13th and lead up to Saturday, December 19th. Beer Kulture and Green Bench will gift wrap all donations and then drop them off to families in need.

People can support the Toy Drive by bringing donated toys, adopting a family, or making a monetary donation, which Beer Kulture will use to shop for toys.

Families can be nominated beginning Monday, November 23rd. To nominate a family, please visit https://www.beerkulture.com/events and fill out the nomination form.

About Beer Kulture

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time. Learn more at www.beerkulture.com.

About Green Bench Brewing

Green Bench Brewing aims to create products that are enjoyed and embraced by those in our community, while continuing to challenge the status quo of taste in our area. We want to grow our brand slowly and deliberately, taking care to ensure the satisfaction of our committed customer base first and foremost. Most importantly, we want to become a valuable asset to our community. For more information, visit them on the web at https://www.greenbenchbrewing.com/

For More Information:

https://www.beerkulture.com/events