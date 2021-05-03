Beer Institute Names Troy Wittek Director of Research

WASHINGTON – The Beer Institute — a national trade association representing brewers, beer importers and beer industry suppliers — announced it named Troy Wittek as director of research, bringing his extensive data analysis and research experience to the Beer Institute team.

“I am thrilled to continue my career at the Beer Institute. The beer industry has such a rich history. I look forward to analyzing the positive impact the American beer industry has on our economy and how public policy proposals will affect the millions of American jobs that rely on the beer industry,” said Wittek.

“Troy will be a valuable asset to the beer industry as he brings his years of economics experience to the Beer Institute team,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Decision makers around the world rely on the Beer Institute’s economic reporting, and Troy brings new insight and analysis that will create tremendous value for our members and the beer industry.”

A Columbia, Maryland native, Wittek comes to the Beer Institute from Inforum, where he collected and analyzed detailed industry data for policy analysis, business planning and academic research. Troy received an MBA from the University of Baltimore in 2020 and a master’s degree in Applied Information Technology from Towson University in 2012. Troy lives in Elkridge, Maryland with his wife, Katherine. When he is not working, his hobbies include traveling, cooking, hiking and visiting local breweries.

