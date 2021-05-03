Beer Institute Names Troy Wittek Director of Research

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WASHINGTON – The Beer Institute — a national trade association representing brewers, beer importers and beer industry suppliers — announced it named Troy Wittek as director of research, bringing his extensive data analysis and research experience to the Beer Institute team.

“I am thrilled to continue my career at the Beer Institute.  The beer industry has such a rich history.  I look forward to analyzing the positive impact the American beer industry has on our economy and how public policy proposals will affect the millions of American jobs that rely on the beer industry,” said Wittek.

“Troy will be a valuable asset to the beer industry as he brings his years of economics experience to the Beer Institute team,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Decision makers around the world rely on the Beer Institute’s economic reporting, and Troy brings new insight and analysis that will create tremendous value for our members and the beer industry.”

A Columbia, Maryland native, Wittek comes to the Beer Institute from Inforum, where he collected and analyzed detailed industry data for policy analysis, business planning and academic research.  Troy received an MBA from the University of Baltimore in 2020 and a master’s degree in Applied Information Technology from Towson University in 2012.  Troy lives in Elkridge, Maryland with his wife, Katherine.  When he is not working, his hobbies include traveling, cooking, hiking and visiting local breweries.

For More Information:
https://www.beerinstitute.org

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.