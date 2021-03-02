Beer Industry Leaders Celebrate Success of BEERS TO THAT(R) Nationwide Campaign

Beer Industry Leaders Celebrate Success of BEERS TO THAT® Nationwide Campaign

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Beer Growth Initiative (BGI) announced the success and continued national expansion of the BEERS TO THAT® consumer campaign. The campaign, launched by the Beer Institute (BI), the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) and the Brewers Association (BA), aims to champion beer as America’s favorite beverage and position beer as the perfect beverage for celebrating life’s everyday wins.

Now, BGI is calling everyone in the beer industry to the table and empowering them to build up the beer category through BEERS TO THAT®.

After an incredibly successful launch in Austin, Texas, in 2019, BEERS TO THAT® has taken the U.S. beer marketplace by storm with its nationwide digital media campaign. Thanks to the support of brewers and beer distributors across the country, BEERS TO THAT® can be found in on-premise and off-premise settings, on point of sale materials and all over digital media. Social influencers and digital content creators have connected with legal drinking age audiences and elevated beer’s profile.

“Beer distributors have enthusiastically engaged with the nationwide rollout by becoming familiar with the program goals and campaign materials, leveraging the point of sale tools available to reinforce #BeersToThat moments with consumers and extending the social media reach,” said NBWA President and CEO Craig Purser. “It’s been exciting to see the entire beer industry rally around the common goal of celebrating beer. We look forward to building on the momentum of this movement and reminding consumers why beer is always the best choice.”

“I am encouraged by the success of our campaign, even though our celebrations today look different than when we first launched,” said Jim McGreevy, President and CEO of the Beer Institute. “The wide variety of beer styles and low alcohol by volume make beer the ideal choice for just about every occasion. It’s great to see the industry come together around a shared campaign to emphasize how beer is a good choice for consumers looking to punctuate a life moment with an alcohol beverage.”

“This collaborative campaign promotes the entire beer category and carries a brand agnostic call to action to celebrate all of life’s moments—from the everyday to the extraordinary,” said Bob Pease, President and CEO of the Brewers Association. “It is one more way to keep beer top of mind for the drinker, whether purchasing beer inside, curbside, to-go, or for delivery—and that is good for the overall industry.”

BEERS TO THAT® will drive growth of America’s favorite beverage by leveraging the full, united power of the beer industry to remind people to celebrate their moments with beer. Visit the “Beers To That” site at https://BeersToThat.com and follow the campaign on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beerstothat/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beerstothat/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyBXzxg0TTrU_odHMpZm4Fw

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

About the National Beer Wholesalers Association

The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) represents America’s 3,000 independent beer distributors who service every state, congressional district and media market across the country. Licensed at the federal and state levels, beer distributors get bottles, cans, cases and kegs from a brewer or importer to stores, restaurants and other licensed retail accounts through a transparent and accountable regulatory system. Distributors build brands of all sizes – from familiar domestic beers to new startup labels and imports from around the world – and generate enormous consumer choice while supporting more than 140,000 quality jobs in their home communities. Beer distributors work locally to keep communities safe by sponsoring programs to promote responsible consumption, combat drunk driving and reduce underage drinking.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,400-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con™, National Homebrew Competition, and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.