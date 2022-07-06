Beards Brewery Releases Tree Blood, Maple Sap Stout, to Michigan Markets

PETOSKEY, Michigan – In their tenth year of business as both a local pub destination and Michigan beer manufacturer, Beards Brewery is releasing a Limited Release of their beer, Tree Blood, to Michigan markets. Tree Blood has been a seasonal staple in the Beards beer release calendar, but this is the first time it will be packaged in both draft and 16oz cans and made available in all of their distribution markets.

Tree Blood Maple Sap Stout highlights the Michigan seasons as well as local harvesting. Born from the Northern Michigan forest, this special stout is brewed with fresh maple sap in place of water, giving it a rich, woody and earthy tone. Variance in annual harvest conditions offer each vintage unique characteristics, making it a truly Limited yearly experience.

“We can’t wait to get cans in hands,” said Beards Co-Founder, Ben Slocum, who was on hand during the inaugural canning of Tree Blood earlier this month. “Ever since Tree Blood was first created, it has been a goal to package it and share it–it’s truly a Northern Michigan experience in a can.”

The Tree Blood Release also coincides with other exciting Beards projects. As part of their new ‘North of Normal’ campaign, Tree Blood emphasizes the unique and adventurous nature of the Full Beards Experience, encouraging consumers to be curious and try new things.

Tree Blood will also be tapped at home in Petoskey at the new Beards Brewery pub basement destination, the Beards Root Cellar, located in the basement of their current pub & restaurant.

“Beards Root Cellar is about going back to our experimental, laid-back, craft beer roots,” explains Beards Co-Founder Peter Manthei. “It’s the place where you can grab a beer and lounge, where the beer is being brewed. Pending a few final inspections, we plan to have it open for the 4th of July weekend.”

Beards Brewery has been a space of social interaction and cheersing beverages since 2012. Their core principles stand on quality, authenticity, and community where they are inspired by their backyard in Northern Michigan

