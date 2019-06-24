Bear Republic Releases Challenge Series #70 Purple Lightning IPA

CLOVERDALE, Calif. — Purple Lightning IPA is the newest addition to Challenge Series, a lineup of one-time-only craft ales inspired by competitive racing and modern taste trends. This 6.75% ABV ale has a malt base of Pale, Pilsner, White Wheat, and Blonde RoastOat™ malts. Late hop additions of Huell Melon, Hallertau Blanc and HBC 431 creates bright melon, tropical, and citrus notes without overwhelming bitterness.

“Each Challenge Series release has a unique taste, and #70 Purple Lightning is a hazy melon-bomb IPA without the intense bitterness of a typical West Coast IPA. This ale is a summertime crush for hikes, BBQ’s and camping. For best results keep Purple Lightning in the fridge or on ice,” Brewmaster Roger Herpst said. “This is easily a favorite for fellow beer geeks and newbies alike. Drink this beer fresh, because we are working on the next Challenge now!”

Challenge Series #70 Purple Lightning IPA is a juicy IPA without extreme bitterness, it’s available in four packs of 16 oz. cans in limited quantities in stores the week of June 24th and at both Bear Republic locations. Every 30-45 days, Bear Republic releases a new ale in the Challenge Series.

Each addition is inspired by modern taste trends with label art paying homage to the competitive racing world. Purple Lightning IPA label art direction is provided by CEO/Founder Richard G. Norgrove and designed by Joseph Winkler.

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in the United States. With a constantly growing portfolio of craft ales, Bear Republic maintains a reputation for creating undeniably tasty beverages featuring rich flavor profiles to complement your adventurous lifestyle. Visit www.bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker to find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews.

