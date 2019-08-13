Bear Republic Launches Challenge Series #58 Uber Dank IPA

CLOVERDALE, Calif. — #58 Uber Dank IPA is the fourth release of the Challenge Series. This Uber Dank IPA is aggressive in its aromatic pleasure as Simcoe, Ella, Vic Secret, Sabro and Columbus hops contribute a piney, grape fruity, tropical and diesel dank aroma.

“Each addition in the Challenge Series lineup is a fresh take on the IPA style, each beer tastes unique and is only brewed once. #58 is a personal favorite, like the name suggests its dank aroma pulls you in upon first pop, with pleasantly toasty malt, and a sticky icky hop finish. Uber Dank IPA clocks in at 7% and for best results keep it on ice for your next adventure,” said Bear Republic Brewmaster Roger Herpst.

Uber Dank IPA is an 7.0% ABV ale. Brewed with Bear Republic’s own house yeast with pale and biscuit malts lending a lightly toasted flavor that doesn’t get in the way of the massive late hop aroma rolling it all together. Challenge Series #58 Uber Dank IPA is available in four packs of 16 oz. cans in limited quantities in stores and both Bear Republic brewpubs in Sonoma County. Find Uber Dank IPA today because we’re working on the next Challenge Series ale now.

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in California.

Visit bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker to find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews.

Challenge Series #58 UBER DANK IPA

ABV: 7%

IBU: 50

Featured Hops: Simcoe, Ella, Vic Secret, Sabro, Columbus

Malts: Pale Two-Row, Biscuit

Yeast: House Ale

Overall: Uber Dank IPA #58 is the fourth release of the Challenge Series. This IPA is aggressive in its aromatic pleasure. Simcoe, Ella, Vic Secret, Sabro and Columbus hops contribute a piney, grapefruity, tropical and diesel danklike smell. The Pale and Biscuit malts work to create a clean flavor to enhance the aroma. The house yeast strain rolls it all together. This beer comes in at 7%, so don’t let it be a creeper.

Available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.