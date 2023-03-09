Beachwood Brewing Re-releases Steely Jam IPA, a Collaboration with Urban Roots Brewery

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California – With a passion for great beer, and food, especially West Coast IPAs, Urban Roots was a natural choice for a collaboration partnership with Beachwood! Steely Jam celebrates some of Beachwood’s favorite new hop varietals in a singular “song.” Urban Roots’ Brewmaster, Peter Hoey, and Beachwood’s Brewmaster, Julian Shrago, have been friends for well over a decade, so this beer was also a celebration of how this industry can bring people together. The specialty beer was first released in 2022.

Tasting Notes: Ripe blueberry, cassis, dank resin

HOPS: Mosaic, Mosaic Cryo, Strata

MALT: Canadian Pilsner

7.1% ABV | 60 IBUs

$15.99 4-pk of 16 oz cans

Available on draft and in cans at all Beachwood locations plus coming soon to a local craft beer shop for distribution.

About Beachwood Brewing

Beachwood Brewing, an independent brewery since 2011, is designed to meet the growing demands with a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Beachwood has a full-scale production facility and multiple locations in Southern California. Across their locations, people come for the beer and stay for the community.

BEACHWOOD DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 210 E 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802

BEACHWOOD PIZZA & BEER, 2505 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92649

BEACHWOOD BREWING & DISTILLING, 3630 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807

BEACHWOOD HUNTINGTON BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

BEACHWOOD GARDEN GROVE TAPROOM SteelCraft 12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, CA 92840

THE BLENDERY 247 N Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 (by reservation only)

BEACHWOOD 2ND AND PCH TAPROOM (coming 2023)

https://shop.beachwoodbrewing.com/collections/beachwood-brewing/products/steely-jam-case-6-x-4pk-16oz-cans