Beachwood Brewing and Urban Roots Beer Band Together to Release Steely Jam WCIPA

California – Bringing together SoCal and NorCal, Beachwood Brewing teams up with Urban Roots Beer to release Steely Jam on Thursday, October 14! Steely Jam is a West Coast-style IPA that’s a hoptacular riffage blasting sustained chords of Strata, Mosaic, & Mosaic cryo hops.

“Urban Roots makes world-class beer & BBQ. They’re our NorCal kindred spirits and it was an honor to collab’ on this bodaciously aromatic West Coast IPA!” Julian Shrago, Brewmaster and Co-Owner Beachwood Brewing.

Join us on release day, October 14, at Beachwood BBQ & Brewing in downtown Long Beach, where we will welcome brewers from Beachwood and Urban Roots to celebrate the release. We’ll also tap into six additional treats from Urban Roots!

On October 16, Beachwood will be announcing a virtual jam social media engagement campaign!

Beer and music go hand-in-hand, so Beachwood wants to bring friends together for a good ole’ live jam session with Steely Jam, virtually!

Purchase a 4-pack (at Beachwood locations or in stores), pick up an instrument, record a video and start jammin’ with Steely Jam! It could be just you or with friends.f

About Beachwood Brewing

Beachwood Brewing, an independent brewery since 2011, is designed to meet the growing demands with a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Beachwood has a full-scale production facility and multiple taprooms in Southern California.

For More Information:

http://beachwoodbrewing.com/happenings.html