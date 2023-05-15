Beachwood Brewing and El Segundo Brewing Company Release Eyes to the Sky IPA

Beachwood drops an all-new packaged specialty beer for their May monthly beer release, Eyes to the Sky.

Beachwood Brewing & El Segundo Brewing Company (ESBC) have roots in the aerospace industry that defines their brewing ethos – as much like engineering, brewing is a blend of art and science where curiosity and precision are some of the guiding principles.

Beachwood and ESBC share a love of hops, where in this West Coast IPA they used some of their favorite varietals: Simcoe, Strata, & Columbus. As a heritage varietal, Columbus represents the fundamentals of brewing. A more “modern” hop, Simcoe exemplifies progress and revision. And the newest varietal, Strata embodies innovation.

Tasting Notes: Juicy fruits, dank resin, grapefruit zest

HOPS: Strata, Simcoe, Columbus

MALT: American 2-row, Canadian pilsner

7.1% ABV | 60 IBUs

$15.99 4-pk of 16 oz cans

Available on draft and in cans at all Beachwood locations plus coming soon to a local craft beer shop for distribution.

About Beachwood Brewing:

Beachwood Brewing, an independent brewery since 2011, is designed to meet the growing demands with a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Beachwood has a full-scale production facility and multiple locations in Southern California. Across their locations, people come for the beer and stay for the community.

BEACHWOOD DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 210 E 3rd St., Long Beach, CA 90802

BEACHWOOD PIZZA & BEER, 5205 Warner Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92649

BEACHWOOD BREWING & DISTILLING, 3630 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807

BEACHWOOD HUNTINGTON BEACH BREWERY + TAPROOM 7631 Woodwind Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

BEACHWOOD GARDEN GROVE TAPROOM SteelCraft 12900 Euclid St., Garden Grove, CA 92840

THE BLENDERY 247 N Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802 (by reservation only)

BEACHWOOD 2ND AND PCH TAPROOM (coming soon)

For More Information:

