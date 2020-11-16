Beach Haus Brewery Tracks Production, Inventory, and Sales with Ekos

BELMAR, N.J. – Beach Haus Brewery, a staple of the Jersey Shore, has selected Ekos as its business management software. The brewery is taking full advantage of the Ekos system to manage inventory, production, sales, and accounting across all channels.

Previously, Beach Haus Brewery was using another software for brewery management, but was not happy with the functionality and customer service. Since switching to Ekos, the Beach Haus team has already seen improvements in the data and insights available to help them make better business decisions, and has reported a positive experience with the Ekos customer support team.

“Ekos has everything I wanted for brewery management. By tracking everything production-related we will be able to fine tune our processes,” said Dylan Kohan, director of operations at Beach Haus Brewery. “Plus, the reports that Ekos offers show a great breakdown of information and will help split our revenue streams between in house sales, distribution, and contract brewing allowing us to see separate contributions.”

As a comprehensive business management software, Ekos helps breweries like Beach Haus:

Eliminate manual data-entry and reconciliation, and the need for complicated spreadsheets

Track all aspects of brewery production, including batch management

Stay on top of customers and leads so the sales team can sell more beer

Manage inventory from raw materials through finished goods

Connect other systems, such as accounting, POS and ecommerce, for a full data flow across the business

“To run a successful business, craft producers need to have full visibility into all of their processes and data,” said Josh McKinney, CEO of Ekos. “The best part of what we do is seeing customers like Beach Haus use Ekos to unlock insights that can help them make data-driven decisions to grow their business.”

To learn more about Ekos and how it helps breweries, cideries and wineries, visit goekos.com.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers. With more than 15,000 users in 40 countries, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a central digital hub for your business, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.

