Bay Cannon Taproom to Become Joint Operation with Community Brewing Ventures

TAMPA, Florida – Bay Cannon Beer Company’s taproom in West Tampa will become a joint operation with Community Brewing Ventures (CBV). After joining CBV’s network of fast-growing beverage companies earlier this year, the 2 year old brewery will be deepening the partnership to include on-site operations as well. While Bay Cannon will continue the pattern of innovation and creativity that it has become known for, craft beer fans can expect to also soon see favorites from the other members of the rapidly-growing CBV family of brands, including D9 Brewing Company, Unknown Brewing, Steam Theory, and Bold Mariner.

“Frankly, due to COVID, we were forced to make quick pivots, without the infrastructure or financial footing that we needed. So, coming off of our first year of business, we began looking for a partner to add value both from a financial stability standpoint and from a brand growth perspective,” explained Matthew Juaire, owner of Bay Cannon. “Our partnership with CBV launched smoothly enough that looking into further integration made sense for us and for them. I think in the end, out of all of the people and places that we spoke with, we saw a clear synergy between Bay Cannon and CBV that was worth digging more into.”

Founded in 2020 by a team of craft beverage experts and producers, CBV gives breweries the advantages that come with scaling and marketing their products while still preserving the independence, creativity, innovativeness, and passion that makes the craft beverage industry and that particular brewery special in the first place. Expanding the relationship with Bay Cannon furthers that goal, bringing great beer to an even wider audience, and allowing the industry’s rising stars to focus on the things that bring value to their customers.

“Running a brewery requires you to wear so many different hats, many of which have nothing to do with actually making beer or sharing it with your customers,” said Aaron MJ Gore, Director of Strategic Partnerships with CBV. “For us, this was just the natural extension of an already fantastic partnership. We focus on what we’re good at, while everyone at Bay Cannon can focus on doing what they love, and creating even more incredible beer.”

Good news for Florida beer drinkers, as they will also be able to find even more of their Bay Cannon favorites on shelves throughout the state, including its flagship Xander Hazy IPA, Maxwell American Stout, Emilia Dry-Hopped Blonde Ale, and Elias Double IPA. New and small-batch releases will also see expanded distribution throughout Bay Cannon’s distribution footprint. The taproom itself will also see enhancements, including packaged offerings from CBV’s entire portfolio of brands.

“We now get to focus on what we love the most, which is creating great, innovative beer, and getting it into the hands of more people,” Juaire explained. “We believe that we have the opportunity to do so much more than we could have otherwise, and without killing ourselves trying to do it without the right resources. We love the path we are on, and excited to see where it takes us from here!”

About Community Brewing Ventures

Community Brewing Ventures (CBV) is an organization focused on helping small breweries overcome the challenges that often prevent them from growing to meet the demand for their beer. By working with contract brewing partners across the Eastern US, they can bring great beer to new customers who otherwise may never have had the opportunity. Most importantly, the small breweries that CBV works with stay independent, continuing to drive the innovation and creativity that makes craft beer so special.

CBV grew out of D9 Brewing Company, one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing and most exciting breweries. Seeing the opportunity to apply the lessons that he learned through growing his own business to helping others in the industry, founder and CEO Andrew Durstewitz realized that the gap between how big a brewery can become, and how big it should become, was often insurmountable. CBV can take on the more labyrinthine elements of logistics and operations, allowing the small breweries to continue doing what they have always been so good at: creating value for the customer.

For More Information:

https://www.baycannon.com