Baxter Brewing Releases Colonial Pemaquid Honey Blonde Ale

Lewiston, ME – Baxter Brewing is releasing the latest addition in their Maine State Parks beer series. Named after the Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site in New Harbor, the beer is slated to hit retail shelves in Maine just before Memorial Day weekend.

Coinciding with the release, Colonial Pemaquid Honey Blonde ale will be featured – along with the brewery – on Good Morning America’s “Rise and Shine” morning segment. As pandemic restrictions ease, Good Morning America’s anchors are traveling across the country to meet local businesses and broadcast from renowned parks and institutions. On Thursday, May 27, Good Morning America will air their conversation with Baxter President Jenn Lever about the release of Colonial Pemaquid.

“The GMA team was great to work with,” said Merritt Waldron, Baxter Brewing’s Quality Director. “It was impressive to see how quick and professional they were.”

The beer, which Waldron describes as “crisp and refreshing, [with] notes of honey and orange blossom,” is part of Baxter’s Passion Project portfolio which aims to direct awareness and funds to benevolent organizations based in Maine. “I think it’s a great beer for a great cause,” added Waldron. “The state parks are a wonderful resource that Maine has, and I am glad we can help out.”

The success of last year’s Maine State Parks beer inspired Lever to progress the series with additional Maine parks. “Popham Beach last summer was such a fan favorite that we figured the best way to honor the parks, and the return of tourism, was to brew more,” said Lever. “You’ll be able to find our honey blonde ale throughout the summer, and we can’t wait to see what people think!”

Colonial Pemaquid Honey Blonde ale [4.8% ABV] is available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans at select retailers throughout Maine. A portion of the proceeds from sales will go directly to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry .

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire beer catalog exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor event produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

