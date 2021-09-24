Baxter Brewing Release New Sea to Summit Kolsch-Style Ale

Lewiston, ME – Maine’s beloved Sea to Summit race series has once again been canceled due to the pandemic, but the series’ official namesake beer marches on! The Mount Desert Island marathon, held every year in October, was recently canceled for the second year in a row. Sea to Summit [5.0% ABV], a longstanding offering in Baxter Brewing’s Passion Project line, will still be available for a limited time in select retailers throughout Maine. And this year’s batch will give imbibers an all new, revamped beer drinking experience.

Despite the race cancellation, Baxter Brewing President, Jenn Lever, is eager for the race community to try the updated brew. “The change to this year’s release comes with a lot of excitement from our team,” says Lever. “This is our first Kolsch-style Ale on the production system, and we hope that runners are as excited as we are to celebrate their accomplishments with a beer we hope they love!”

Like all of the beers in Baxter’s Passion Project catalog, proceeds from sales will benefit a local Maine cause. Sea to Summit Kolsch will help support Friends of Acadia and Katahdin Woods and Waters, two organizations dedicated to the preservation of public land in Maine.

“[We] are honored to be part of this collaboration celebrating two great marathons and two great parks, says Friends of Acadia President & CEO, David MacDonald. “We thank Baxter Brewing for sharing the proceeds from Sea to Summit, and we pledge to put them to good use preserving and protecting what makes Acadia National Park so special. All of us at FOA are also excited to build upon yet another connection with our partners to the north at Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters.”

While this year’s races may be canceled, craft beer lovers across Maine will be able to enjoy Baxter’s debut Kolsch which Quality Director Merritt Waldron describes as “crisp and clean with a bready, grassy malt body.”

Merritt continues, “Sea to Summit has a lot of floral and herbaceous hop aromas. We used Noble hops and traditional German yeast to pay homage to the traditional Kolsch-style ales of Koeln, Germany.”

Sea to Summit Kolsch Ale will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans from September to December in Maine wherever Baxter Brewing products are sold.

