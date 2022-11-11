BarTrack Launches Draft Beer Education Series ‘From Grain to Glass’

Inventory management and data technology company BarTrack announces the launch of “From Grain to Glass”, a free nine-part series blending draft line quality and beer education with actionable training and best practices. From Grain to Glass provides the beer industry with educational courses that will help brewery, restaurant, and venue staff improve draft beer quality.

Hosted by Brewery Educator Josh Lindsay, Draught Systems & Solutions Technician, Advanced Cicerone®, and Certified Cider Professional™, the From Grain to Glass series takes hospitality teams on an educational journey, sharing important best practices and troubleshooting on the topics most relevant to beer quality, including line cleanliness, temperature, pressure, and even pouring technique. The first modules of the series, including the introduction video discussing the importance of draft beer quality, are available now, and new modules will drop monthly.

“With the right education and resources, it’s possible for every pint to taste as good at the bar down the street as it does coming right off the tank at the brewery,” says Brett Danielson, co-founder and CEO of BarTrack. “We’re excited to partner with Josh on this educational series because we share a passion for the industry and want to improve the quality of beer for the benefit of breweries and beer lovers.”

Brewery and hospitality teams of all sizes will find value in the series. The topics focus on empowering front-line staff through educational training videos that include actionable steps for maintaining draft quality, ensuring that beer is delivered as it is intended, and ways to prevent foamy beer, ultimately improving profitability and brand perception.

“Being the only quality-focused draft monitoring system in the world, BarTrack is a leader in the industry and their team of experts are extremely knowledgeable. Their dedication to improving the quality of beer is one of the reasons I’ve decided to partner with BarTrack for this series,” says Lindsay. “Brewers can share the From Grain to Glass library with their retail partners and in-house teams to help ensure the best drinking experience anywhere their beer is being enjoyed.”

From Grain to Glass is presented by BarTrack, the innovative team behind the industry’s first beverage sensor that monitors nearly a dozen beer specific variables and features no moving parts or obstructions. BarTrack makes managing a draft program easier by producing detailed, real-time reports on flow and keg levels, line temperature, pressure, cooler health, line cleanliness, and more, giving brewery and hospitality teams the ability to automate inventory management and identify causes of waste. BarTrack combines this powerful data with an experienced consultant team that works to ensure draft quality alongside its hospitality partners.

“We are releasing the From Grain to Glass series to help educate our industry on why draft beer quality is important, not only for customer happiness but also to maximize profitability,” says Danielson. “We often see waste occur because lines aren’t being maintained on a consistent basis, or that temperature and pressure are causing a lot of issues and foamy beer. Armed with the right education for troubleshooting, brewery teams can make small changes and have a big impact on quality.”

The first two parts to the From Grain to Glass series are now available on YouTube.

About BarTrack

Founded in 2018, BarTrack is a hospitality company that has revolutionized the way bars, breweries, restaurants, and stadiums manage their inventory and eliminate costly waste. BarTrack’s flagship offering is a first of its kind non-intrusive beverage sensor technology platform with no moving parts. The company’s sensors and web-enabled software empower better inventory management and improved draft system diagnostics through the monitoring of a dozen beverage specific variables. This, in combination with point-of-sale integration, delivers a comprehensive view of the causes and impact of waste on the bottom line.

https://bartrack-8567706.hs-sites.com/from-grain-to-glass