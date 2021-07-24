Barrel House Z Releases Two Craft Hard Seltzers: Mojito and Peach Mango Fizz

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WEYMOUTH, MA – Locally Crafted. Fresh Ingredients. Fun Flavors. Drinkable ABV. That’s the Barrel House Z approach to craft hard seltzer.

With summer in full swing, Barrel House Z, located in Weymouth MA, is replenishing its craft hard seltzer supply. A fresh batch of Mojito Craft Hard Seltzer marks the return of one of BHZ’s most popular hard seltzers. Mango Peach Fizz is a new addition to the lineup.

Mojito Craft Hard Seltzer 5%

Crafted with fresh lime juice and bunches of muddled mint. Crisp, fizzy, with a party-in-a-can vibe.

Peach Mango Fizz Craft Hard Seltzer 5%

Mango + peach purée make the fruit-full magic happen. A refreshing sip of summer.

Both are available in 12 oz. 4-packs and on draft. Barrel House Z self-distributes to select accounts.

Barrel House Z started exploring craft hard seltzer in 2019, tweaking each batch until it reached their exacting standards. With a focus on local, small-batch production, premium ingredients, and innovative flavors, the craft seltzer process follows the brewery’s overall philosophy. As founder and brewer Russ Heissner notes “Like brewing, crafting hard seltzer is another example of creativity guided by science. The amazing reaction of beer lovers—and folks looking for local, small-batch hard seltzers—has given us a great opportunity to create new flavor profiles, just like we do with our craft beer.”

All Barrel House Z hard seltzers are crafted with real ingredients. For head brewer Matt Wiley, the task of muddling fresh mint for the Mojito hard seltzer is a perfect example of what sets Barrel House Z apart in a crowded space. Wiley explains, “We’re committed to crafting our hard seltzers with fresh, real ingredients. For Mojito Craft Hard Seltzer, our team muddled 20 lbs. of mint. When we added all the fresh mint and lime juice to the fermenter, the aroma that filled the brew floor was incredible.”

Barrel House Z is a brewery and taproom located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth, MA.

Taproom hours are:

WEDNESDAY 4-9PM

THURSDAY 4-9PM

FRIDAY 4-9PM

SATURDAY 12-9PM

SUNDAY 12-6PM

For More Information: 

http://www.barrelhousez.net

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating 08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More