Barrel House Z Releases Two Craft Hard Seltzers: Mojito and Peach Mango Fizz

WEYMOUTH, MA – Locally Crafted. Fresh Ingredients. Fun Flavors. Drinkable ABV. That’s the Barrel House Z approach to craft hard seltzer.

With summer in full swing, Barrel House Z, located in Weymouth MA, is replenishing its craft hard seltzer supply. A fresh batch of Mojito Craft Hard Seltzer marks the return of one of BHZ’s most popular hard seltzers. Mango Peach Fizz is a new addition to the lineup.

Mojito Craft Hard Seltzer 5%

Crafted with fresh lime juice and bunches of muddled mint. Crisp, fizzy, with a party-in-a-can vibe.

Peach Mango Fizz Craft Hard Seltzer 5%

Mango + peach purée make the fruit-full magic happen. A refreshing sip of summer.

Both are available in 12 oz. 4-packs and on draft. Barrel House Z self-distributes to select accounts.

Barrel House Z started exploring craft hard seltzer in 2019, tweaking each batch until it reached their exacting standards. With a focus on local, small-batch production, premium ingredients, and innovative flavors, the craft seltzer process follows the brewery’s overall philosophy. As founder and brewer Russ Heissner notes “Like brewing, crafting hard seltzer is another example of creativity guided by science. The amazing reaction of beer lovers—and folks looking for local, small-batch hard seltzers—has given us a great opportunity to create new flavor profiles, just like we do with our craft beer.”

All Barrel House Z hard seltzers are crafted with real ingredients. For head brewer Matt Wiley, the task of muddling fresh mint for the Mojito hard seltzer is a perfect example of what sets Barrel House Z apart in a crowded space. Wiley explains, “We’re committed to crafting our hard seltzers with fresh, real ingredients. For Mojito Craft Hard Seltzer, our team muddled 20 lbs. of mint. When we added all the fresh mint and lime juice to the fermenter, the aroma that filled the brew floor was incredible.”

Barrel House Z is a brewery and taproom located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth, MA.

Taproom hours are:

WEDNESDAY 4-9PM

THURSDAY 4-9PM

FRIDAY 4-9PM

SATURDAY 12-9PM

SUNDAY 12-6PM

For More Information:

http://www.barrelhousez.net