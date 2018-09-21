Barrel House Z Releases Oktoberfest

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – Barrel House Z is launching its latest seasonal beer, Festbier | Märzen.

Released just in time for the Oktoberfest season, this super smooth amber lager has a light, bready aroma. With a great crisp character, Festbier delivers biscuit-y, toasty notes along with a hint of caramel and hoppy traces of earth and cedar. ABV is a drinkable 5.8%

It will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft.

Festbier | Märzen can be found in select accounts on the North Shore, South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod & Islands and Central & Western Massachusetts.

Barrel House Z is a small-batch, barrel-aged microbrewery and taproom just south of Boston in Weymouth, MA. The tap room is known for its twelve tap lines which feature innovative brews from the BHZ pilot plant. The tap room is open:

Wednesday: 4-10 pm

Thursday + Friday: 2-10 pm

Saturday: 12-10 pm

Sunday: 12-8 pm

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth, MA. For more information, please visit:

Website: barrelhousez.net

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/barrelhousez

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/barrelhousez

Instagram: @barrelhousez