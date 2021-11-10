Barrel House Z Releases Fresh Batch of Welcome Home Double New England IPA 7.5%

WEYMOUTH, Massachusetts – Last summer, Barrel House Z’s brew team held a late-night brainstorming session to come up with recipe ideas for the 2nd Annual HOP-ETITION, a blind-tasting event held at New World Tavern in Plymouth. This event draws a fun crowd and first-rate local breweries. The last two years were cancelled due to COVID, so folks were thrilled to get back to the before times.

Team Barrel House Z decided to enter a Double New England IPA recipe called Welcome Home. Spirits were high throughout the brewing cycle, and remained buoyant as fresh cans rolled off the line. Two days later, excitement rose further when the team learned that Welcome Home emerged from the HOP-ETITION with a win.

As head brewer Matt Wiley noted, “There were lots of great contenders at the HOP-ETITION that night. We’re honored beyond belief to have won.”

New World Tavern owner Karl Heine dropped off a stellar trophy the following week. By then, Barrel House Z was brewing a second batch of Welcome Home to share with everyone who hadn’t had the chance to taste the first batch.

Welcome Home is brewed with a generous amount of Carared to layer more sweetness with the softness of flaked oats and wheat. The beer is kettle hopped with Nugget. Dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Welcome Home is drenched with ripe flavors of juicy honeydew, deep stone fruit, cantaloupe rind, and citrus. Gorgeous haze. Silky smooth body makes for easy-drinking in a 7.5% beer.

Welcome Home is available on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs at Barrel House Z and in select accounts.

About Barrel House Z

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery + taproom built around creatively conceived, small-batch beer and craft hard seltzer.

