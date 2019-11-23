Barrel House Z Releases Campfire King Imperial S’More Porter

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Now’s the time to throw on a big, warm sweater and head to Weymouth, because Barrel House Z just released Campfire King, an indulgent, s’more-inspired Imperial Porter. Campfire King is a limited 16 oz. can release available only at the Barrel House Z taproom.

With its beautiful mocha-dark pour, Campfire King delivers an inviting aroma of chocolate laced with coffee. The flavor profile is built on deep, rich chocolate and balanced by a slightly roast-y char. On the palate, a holy alliance of chocolate, graham cracker, and vanilla-marshmallow comes together in each s’more-loving sip. Lactose sugars are added to elevate mouthfeel to its creamy fullest. The ABV comes in at a nice, warm 8.1%

As Barrel House Z’s President and General Manager Dan O’Donnell adds, “With or without a roaring fire, Campfire King is the best possible way to fight the approach winter’s chill—one delicious sip at a time.”

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery, taproom, and kitchen built around creatively conceived, small-batch, collaboratively brewed beer. The taproom is open:

Wednesday + Thursday 4-10:00pm

Friday 2-10:00 pm

Saturday 12-10:00 pm

Sunday 12-8:00 pm

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth. For more information, please visit: barrelhousez.net.

