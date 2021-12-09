Barnett & Son Brewing Partners With Parker Businesses And Local Vendors To Host Holiday Market December 11

PARKER, Colorado – Barnett & Son Brewing, voted the best brewery in Parker by locals for the last six years running, will host the Holiday Market in collaboration with an array of local businesses on Saturday, December 11.

WHAT:

Shop a holiday craft and gift market at Barnett & Son Brewing Co., meet Santa and a live Reindeer (yes you read that right), sip hot chocolate, enjoy Barnett & Son beer on tap, and snack on food truck eats– all while supporting Children’s Hospital. Guests are encouraged to bring new toys to contribute to the toy drive.

“We’re excited to support Children’s Hospital, and we’re always eager to host community gatherings— especially when fellow craft businesses are involved,” says Barnett & Son Founder Andy Barnett.

WHEN:

Saturday, December 11 from 11am to 3pm

WHERE:

Barnett & Son Brewing

18425 Pony Express Dr, Parker, CO 80134

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/barnett-son-parker-holiday-market