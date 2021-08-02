Ballast Point’s “Brewing for Diversity” Scholarship Recipients Announced

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SAN DIEGO – Ballast Point has awarded two full scholarships as partof its inaugural Brewing for Diversity partnership with the UC San Diego Extension Brewing Program. The scholarship program grants underrepresented students full tuitionand related fees for those starting or continuingin the UC San Diego Extension’s Brewing Certificate Program as well asthe opportunity to complete a paid internship at Ballast Point in San Diego togain real-world insight into brewery production and operations.

The selection committee, composed of members of Ballast Point, UC San Diego Extension, and the Inclusion Committee of the San Diego Brewers Guild, was originally tasked with presenting one recommended recipient from the strong pool of applicants. Finding it difficult to narrow down from the final twoafter reviewing the committee’s notes and the candidate’s personal essays, itwas decided that both candidates should receive a scholarship in the program’skick-off year.

According to the Brewers Association’s brewery employee diversity data, current race and ethnicity demographics of U.S. brewery employees skew overwhelmingly white for production staff (76.2%) and brewers (89%), and exceedingly male with only 7.5 percent of brewers in the U.S. identifying as female.

“We were honored to meet all ofthe scholarship finalists and couldn’t be more proud of Skylar and Elia,”said Laura Fandino, Extension’s Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs. “Bothcandidates possess exemplary leadership qualities, passion for fermentation science,and desire to positively impact the interaction between communities and thecraft beer industry as a whole.”

The Brewing for Diversity scholarship application window for 2022 isopen now through May 2022. Interested applicants can visit UC San Diego Extension for more information.

For More Information:
https://extension.ucsd.edu/news-and-events/extension-blog/July-2021/Congratulations-to-the-2021-Brewing-for-Diversity

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating 08/12: Brewbound Data Club w/ Brandy Rand, COO, IWSR 08/12: BevNET Cocktail Showdown 08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More