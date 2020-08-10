Ballast Point, Kilowatt Brewing and Friends Team up to Brew Black is Beautiful Chicory Stout

SAN DIEGO — Ballast Point, Kilowatt Brewing, Mujeres Beer House, San Diego Beer News and several of their friends in the San Diego craft beer community have joined forces to brew their version of the Black Is Beautiful collaboration brewing project organized by Weathered Souls Brewing.

The Black is Beautiful project is a nationwide collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily, social justice, equity, and inclusion. Each participating brewery is asked to brew an imperial stout recipe developed by Weathered Souls, a black owned brewery in Texas, and put their own spin on it all under the same Black Is Beautiful label. To date, more than 1000 breweries have committed to participating.

Kilowatt’s Co-Founder and COO Rachel Fischer said, “Our version of the recipe is a chicory coffee milk stout inspired by a beer we brewed with our pal Brandon Hernández a few years ago to help raise funds for his organization Beer to the Rescue. When brainstorming with the group on what we wanted to brew, we decided to use the recipe as a launching point and everyone involved in the collaboration made their own modifications and contributions to the final recipe.”

Brewed with chocolate malt, roasted barley, dark caramel malts, oats and lactose sugar and conditioned on chicory and Cafe Du Monde coffee sourced directly from the famous New Orleans coffee house, this medium bodied stout has notes of bitter chocolate, caramel, and dark roasted coffee topping out at 7.2% abv.

Black is Beautiful participants are also asked to identify and partner with a local organization that is committed to the long-term work of equity and inclusion, donating a portion of the proceeds raised from sales of the beer to the organization.

“The purpose and message of Black is Beautiful is important to us both personally and as a company. When discussing ways we specifically could help bring more awareness in our local community, we decided the best path forward was to partner with a local grassroots organization embedded in the San Diego Black community with a firsthand, personal understanding of the issues local people of color face. When a friend introduced us to Hear Us Here their message instantly resonated with us.” says Steve Kozyk, Co-Founder and CEO of Kilowatt.

Hear Us Here uses video and other media as a platform to amply Black voices from a diverse range of individuals within the community including political figures, artists, activists, professionals, and faith leaders in the form of raw, unfiltered messages for everyone already listening and for those who need to begin.

Please show your support for members of our local black community and Black is Beautiful by joining us at Ballast Point and Kilowatt’s tasting rooms on Thursday August 27th and purchasing a pint of our Black is Beautiful Chicory Coffee Milk Stout.

Ballast Point and Kilowatt will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the sales of Black is Beautiful on its release night and additional proceeds beyond from each of its locations to Hear Us Here.

