Bale Breaker Wraps Up 3-Part IPA Series with Desert Bite IPA

YAKIMA, Wash. — Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, today announces its release of Desert Bite IPA, the third and final release of its three-part IPA Rotator Series; a collection of hop-packed beers, each representing a unique characteristic of life in Yakima’s hop country.

Made with the elements in mind, Desert Bite IPA is intended for those who take on the outdoors no matter the season. With a variety of five hops: Simcoe, Cascade, Mosaic, Loral, and Ahtanum and an ABV of 7.1% it’s appropriate this fruity and clear-bodied IPA was saved for last.

“It’s exciting to see our first IPA Rotator Series come to a close with this third and final release,” said Bale Breaker co-owner, Meghann Quinn. “While I sincerely thought Hop Country was the best beer we had ever brewed, I didn’t miss it as much as I thought I would when I started drinking Golden Grit this fall. And now, I couldn’t be more excited for Desert Bite to help get me through the last few months of winter!”

Bale Breaker will be celebrating the end of the first-ever IPA rotator series with a release party on Friday, January 17 in the taproom. There, craft beverage and outdoors enthusiasts alike can taste Desert Bite for the first time and bring home a 6-pack of the newly minted 12oz. cans and commemorative glassware.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft five year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and western Oregon. For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.