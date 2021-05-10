Bale Breaker Introduces New 16oz 4pks: Mount Saint Humulus Triple IPA

Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in Yakima Valley, announced the upcoming launch of their newest limited release 16oz can: Mount Saint Humulus, a longtime fan-favorite triple IPA and winner of the Washington Hop Mob in 2020. Originally brewed in 2015 as part of the Washington Hop Mob, Mount Saint Humulus Triple IPA has become a spring-time staple for the Yakima Valley brewery, and for the first time this year will be put in cans to be enjoyed at home – the ideal setting for this robust beer.

“Mount Saint Humulus is the first Triple IPA we brewed, and we’ve spent the last few years refining the recipe to make sure it hits with an explosion of hop aromas in each sip,” says Bale Breaker Co-owner & Brewmaster Kevin Smith. “With a 10% ABV and 80 IBU rating, this year’s batch smells like a fresh bag of the finest Yakima Valley hops: citrus, tropical, blueberry, apricot, floral & grassy aromas with smooth bitterness.”

This new release will be available at Bale Breaker’s Yakima, WA taproom starting on May 12th. Customers can pick up Mount Saint Humulus Triple IPA 16oz 4pks to-go, or grab a glass on draft for in-person, limited seating. Mount Saint Humulus Triple IPA 16oz 4pks will be getting limited distribution in mid-May throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho at select bottleshops and stores.

About Mount Saint Humulus Triple IPA:

Dank like the smell of pouring hop pellets fresh out of the bag on brew day: intense explosion of fruity, floral, and dank pine aromas. Medium-full mouthfeel with balanced sweetness, intense bitterness, and a light boozy burn that lets you know you’re drinking a Triple IPA.

10.0% ABV | 80 IBU | Malt: 2-Row, Pilsner, Light Munich, Vienna | Hops: Simcoe®, Warrior®, Pahto™, Mosaic®, Citra®, Loral™, Ekuanot™ | Yeast: BBBC House Strain

About Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. Hops are in the family’s DNA: the great-grandparents of sibling-owners Meghann Quinn, Kevin Smith, and Patrick Smith first planted hops in the Yakima Valley in 1932, the year before Prohibition ended. Over four generations, their love of hops has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, Meghann, Kevin, Patrick along with Meghann’s husband, Kevin Quinn, operate a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility surrounded by their family’s hop fields, crafting seven year-round canned beers including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA and GABF medal winner Hazy L IPA, and are distributed throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

