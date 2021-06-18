Bale Breaker Introduces Moxee Made IPA

Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, announces its release of Moxee Made IPA, the fourth release of its IPA Rotator Series; a collection of hop-packed beers, each representing a unique characteristic of life in hop country.

Named after the town where Bale Breaker’s 30-barrel brewhouse stands, Moxee Made IPA is a crisp, clear homegrown IPA that showcases 4 generations of hop farming, 2 seasons of barley farming, and a whole lot of flavor with hoppy aromas of grapefruit, pineapple, and peach. Rotating into their year-round IPA series after Hop Country IPA, Moxee Made pays homage to the hop capitol of the world.

“We’ve always wanted to name one of our beers after our hometown of Moxee,” says Bale Breaker busines manager and co-owner Meghann Quinn. “This beer felt right to honor that namesake as the first in the IPA Rotator Series that features both our Moxee-grown hops and homegrown barley – every ingredient in that can came from right here in Moxee.”

Moxee Made IPA will be available at Bale Breaker’s Yakima Valley taproom starting on Tuesday, June 29. Customers can grab 12oz 6pks to go or grab a glass on draft for in-person seating. Moxee Made will also be available on Bale Breaker’s online store for shipping in WA state – customers can pre-order a case online starting on Tuesday, June 22. Moxee Made will be getting distribution in late June/early July throughout Washington, Oregon, and Idaho – customers can find it at a store near them using Bale Breaker’s online beer finder.

6.2% ABV | 45 IBU | Malt: Homegrown Pils, Pale, Munich, Dextrine | Hops: Mosaic®, Citra®, Ekuanot™, Pahto™ | Yeast: BBBC House Strain

About Bale Breaker Brewing Co.

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of the Yakima Valley. Hops are in the family’s DNA: the great-grandparents of sibling-owners Meghann Quinn, Kevin Smith, and Patrick Smith first planted hops in the Yakima Valley in 1932, the year before Prohibition ended. Over four generations, their love of hops has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, Meghann, Kevin, Patrick along with Meghann’s husband, Kevin Quinn, operate a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility surrounded by their family’s hop fields, crafting seven year-round canned beers including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA and GABF medal winner Hazy L IPA, and are distributed throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

For More Information:
https://www.balebreaker.com

