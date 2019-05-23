Bale Breaker Hires Kat Finn as Oregon Sales Manager

YAKIMA, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, has announced Kat Finn as its Oregon sales manager. The addition will help the brewery expand distribution and availability of its hop-forward IPAs in the southern region of the Pacific Northwest.

With twelve years of experience in both the domestic and craft beverage industries, specifically in the Portland-area, Finn will bring hyperlocal Oregon knowledge to help bridge the gap between the Oregon and Washington craft beer scenes.

“Bale Breaker Brewing Co. represents everything that made me fall in love with craft beer; friends, family, great beer and hard work. I’m so grateful to be a part of this amazing team,” Finn said.

Named #1 Commitment Closer for the entire region of Oregon and Southwest Washington by former employer Sierra Nevada, Bale Breaker co-owner Kevin Quinn is confident in Finn’s ability to grow relationships with distributors as well as cultivate relationships with retail accounts in the market. “Adding another person to our sales team is exciting but having someone as talented and knowledgeable as Kat to blaze the trail for us in Oregon is the cherry on top,” said Quinn.

The new addition to the brewery’s sales team will help Bale Breaker continue its mission to craft the choice hop-forward and aromatic beers in the Pacific Northwest.

About Kat Finn

Kat Finn launched her career in the beverage industry from the ground up, starting as a bartender at the Eastburn in Portland circa 2007, then achieving the highest positive trend curve within Maletis Beverage by increasing their sales by 18%, to establishing herself as the area manager and sales representative for Sierra Nevada Brewing by 2013. After six years with Sierra Nevada and helping the brewery grow its buying accounts by 26% in under three fiscal years, Finn decided to embark on her next challenge by helping oversee another brewery to succeed its goals.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the fourth largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft five year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and western Oregon. For more information, visit balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.