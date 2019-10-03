Bale Breaker and Cloudburst Release Wet Hop IPA Collaboration in 16 oz. Cans

YAKIMA, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company, a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley, has announced the upcoming release of its limited harvest collaboration with Seattle-based Cloudburst Brewing called Citra Slicker Wet Hop IPA, an award-wining fresh hop beer that was first brewed in 2014 with then-owner of Elysian Brewing, Dick Cantwell.

Each September during hop harvest, the two breweries come together in the heart of hop country to brew this heavily dry-hopped yet light in color and body beer. With notes of tangerine, tropical, pine, and floral, this IPA is all about the fresh, farm-grown Citra hops that are handpicked from Loftus Ranches’ picking machine and poured directly in the brew kettle in a four-minute turnaround. And for the first time ever Citra Slicker Wet Hop IPA will be available in freshly minted 16 oz. cans, giving fans an opportunity to enjoy at home or at their favorite local bar.

“Every harvest, we look forward to hosting the big city brewers from Cloudburst to help brew this irresponsibly-hoppy IPA,” said BBBC brewmaster and co-owner Kevin Smith. “It’s been well-received by the beer industry over the years and we’re proud it’s a wet hop IPA people have come to look forward to every fresh hop season.”

To celebrate, Bale Breaker will be hosting a pre-release party in the taproom this Friday so fans can get a first-taste of this season’s release straight from the source before it hits the brewery’s entire distribution footprint on the first of October. Entry is free, beer and cans are limited. First come, first served!

