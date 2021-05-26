Balcones Announces New Texas Bock, Made in Partnership with Spoetzl Brewery

WACO, TEXAS – Balcones Distilling announced today the return of its widely successful special release, Balcones Texas Bock whisky. Aged three years and made in partnership with Spoetzl Brewery, the creators of Shiner Beer, Texas Bock whisky honors Shiner traditions and is based on the exact recipe for Shiner Bock. Utilizing the brewery’s mash bill and proprietary lager yeast strain, Balcones aged Texas Bock for an additional year in American oak barrels to create a unique and complex flavor profile based on the original Texas Bock.

Balcones Texas Bock whisky initially debuted in April 2020 as part of the Balcones Texas Originals series. The 2021 Texas Bock release will be the fourth collaboration between the two distinguished Texas brands. Previously, Balcones Distilling and Spoetzl Brewery partnered to develop a Barrel-Aged Bock craft beer and Barrel-Aged Spoetzl Marzen.

“Texas Bockwhisky is beloved by Shiner and Balcones fans across Texas, so we were committed to releasing more of it,” said Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling. “Now, by aging the whisky another year, we’re excited for everyone to experience some deeper nuance in the product.”

Tom Fiorenzi, director of brewing at Spoetzl Brewery, added, “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Balcones Distilling to bring back this special release. In addition to its love of Texas traditions, Balcones shares our dedication to quality, craftsmanship and Texas-inspired flavors, and we hope everyone enjoys the latest release of Texas Bock.”

Balcones TexasBock retails for $44.99 and will be available at Balcones Distillery in Waco,Texas, and at select retailers throughout Texas and Oklahoma for a limited time.

About Balcones Distilling

Driven by a passion to create something original and authentic, Balcones Distilling marries centuries of distilling tradition with the bold flavors of Texas. Balcones is synonymous with quality and innovation in thewhisky industry, known for emphasizing high-quality ingredients and drawing influences from all over Texas. To date, the distillery has earned over 350 national and international tasting awards and accolades for their whiskies and spirits. Balcones is currently available in over 40 states and is one of the fastest-growing whisky brands in the country.

Balcones distills all of its beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco. At the heart of the distillery are four copper pot stills built by Forsyths, considered some of the best artisans in Scotland. Guests can now visit and tour the facility, with tastings and events held regularly, and see why Balcones is always Distilled to Appreciate.

About Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for the many German and Czech settlers inCentral Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the leading independent craft brewers in the country, with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. But every drop of the award-winning beer is still brewed in Shiner, Texas where it all started over 100 years ago.

For More Information:

https://balconesdistilling.com