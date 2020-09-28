Baja Brewing Company Introduces La Surfa Lager

San Jose del Cabo, Mexico — Baja Brewing Company (BBC), the original craft brewery in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, debuts La Surfa, the fourth beer style to be distributed in the US market.

Since its inception in 2007, BBC has been pushing the boundaries of Mexican beer with the mission of bringing a craft brewing culture to Mexico similar to that in Colorado where founder Jordan Gardenhire first began brewing beer. At the time of opening, mass produced lagers were the only beer style available in the region. Gardenhire enjoyed drinking ales and wanted to introduce something new to the market. Thirteen years later, Gardenhire decided it was time to add a lager to the BBC portfolio.

“The idea behind La Surfa was to create our version of a Mexican Lager with more hop character and less sweetness,” explains Gardenhire. “We wanted something with a hint of craft, but more than anything, it had to be super drinkable. We are not trying to recreate a nationally brewed beer here, but rather we are taking the style and making it our own. For instance, instead of adding corn to it, we keep with our craft of 100% malted barley.”

La Surfa is a crisp and easy-drinking pilsner-style lager made with hallertau and sterling hops resulting in an herbaceous aroma and a slightly bitter finish with only a 4.5% ABV. The vibrant can, designed by artist Maria Echevarría, is an homage to Mexico’s surfing culture and Baja Brewing Company’s beloved donkey.

La Surfa is currently available in cans and in kegs in California and Colorado with distribution in additional U.S. states coming soon. Other BBC styles available in the United States include Cabotella (blonde ale), Por Favor (Mexican IPA), and Escorpion Negro (black ale) which can be found in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Illinois.

For more information about Baja Brewing Company, visit www.bajabrewingcompany.com.