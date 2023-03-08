Backwoods Brewing to Open 19-Acre Resort Property Party Acres

CARSON, Wash.— Backwoods Brewing releases Party Acres Hazy IPA ahead of opening their 19-acre resort property Party Acres, a playground for lovers of the Gorge.

“We bought the property in 2020,” says owner and CEO Steve Waters, “and have been drawing multiple designs in the sandbox ever since.” They finally landed on a site plan, with Phase 1 being cabins hidden away in the woods in Carson, Washington. The cabins will open this spring, and Phase 2 of Party Acres will be bringing Backwoods’ existing pub and brewery operations on site as well.

Alongside these plans, Backwoods has other fun ideas in the works with an estimated time frame to be decided, including a disc golf course, zip line and potentially an amphitheater for live entertainment.

“We’ve got plans in motion, and are leaving space to dream up exciting ideas for the property and our cozy cabins. With all the activities in the area we are excited to give people more reasons to love coming to play and stay in the Columbia River Gorge.” says owner Debbie Waters.

Party Acres, the beer, is a Hazy IPA made with lush, tropical hops, and is light enough to be enjoyed on any outdoor adventure. Backwoods has been playing with the recipe on draft for over a year, and is finally ready to take it to prime time in 12 ounce cans. It will take their hazy slot, previously occupied by Hazy in the Gorge.

“When it came time to name the beer, we thought about it for 5 seconds before thinking, ‘Why don’t we name it after the property?’” said Tom Waters, COO and owner of Backwoods, “Party Acres has been a dream of my dad’s (fellow owner Jim Waters) since before I was born.”

“When I was a kid, my buddies and I always wanted a place we could go to get away,” says Jim.

The fabled earthly paradise would be called Party Acres. “It’s pretty exciting to be making that dream a reality. But what we’re doing here is going to be a little bit more classy than what me and my buddies had in mind back then.” Born from the vision of a collective place for family and friends to celebrate the good times, Party Acres will be a resort with something for everyone.

“And in the spirit of Backwoods, we’re aiming for the blend we always try to strike of woodsy and adventurous, while also laid-back and comfortable,” says Steve Waters. “We want to be the place you think of when you want to get away.”

Look for the Party Acres beer in stores and on tap at the Backwoods pubs right now – and plan to book a night or two at the Party Acres cabins beginning in May 2023.

About Backwoods Brewing Company

Backwoods Brewing is located in the heart of the Columbia Gorge, in the small town of Carson, WA. It was founded by the Waters family in 2012, as a single-barrel brewpub. They now operate on a 20-barrel system in their Stevenson production facility, kegging, canning and bottling beer for the WA, OR, and ID markets. They

have also operated a thriving satellite pub in Portland’s Pearl District since July of 2018. Their focus is on balanced beers and comfortable pub settings.

For More Information:

https://www.backwoodsbrewingcompany.com/