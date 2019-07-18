Avery Brewing to Release Rocky Mountain Rosé

BOULDER, Colo. — Avery Brewing Company, a pioneering craft brewery in Boulder for over 25 years, announces the release of a new full-time beer with national distribution, Rocky Mountain Rosé.

The Avery Brew Crew has over a decade of experience creating true grape and grain brews. With Rocky Mountain Rosé, the team put their knowledge and experience to work in order to develop a rosé ale using real wine grapes. The brewers used a clean fermentation of both malted barley and wine grapes to create this bright pink beer and wine hybrid.

With the rapid growth of canned wine, Avery Brewing’s Rocky Mountain Rosé offers anew alternative that’s refreshingly low commitment. At just 4.4% ABV, RockyMountain Rosé is bright, crisp, and light on the calories. It’s a crushable day drinker perfect for when you can’t decide between rosé and a sessionable beer.

Rocky Mountain Rosé will be distributed in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans starting on July 26, 2019. Find Rocky Mountain Rosé near you with Avery’s brew finder: averybrewing.com/brew-finder.

About Avery Brewing Company

A Colorado-based brewery for over 25 years, Avery Brewing has a singular focus on creating the perfect beer. In a world full of discord, we believe that a singular dedication to something as seemingly simple and inconsequential as beer can transform the world. Avery Brewing exists to pursue the mastery of beer and to reveal its power. Standouts include White Rascal Belgian-StyleWhite Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, including The Maharaja Imperial IPA, and Barrel-Aged 16ers like Vanilla Bean Stout. Beer First. The Rest WillFollow. Learn more at averybrewing.com.