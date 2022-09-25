Avery Brewing Releases Launches Fully Recyclable Cardboard Packaging

BOULDER, CO – Avery Brewing Co. has been working on some exciting developments in their Boulder production facility, and are excited to announce the launch of fully recyclable cardboard packaging across their portfolio of brands. Fans will be able to purchase all of their favorite Avery beers in eco-friendly 6-pack cartons that feature classic Avery branding, with bold colors and panels that share the story behind each beer.

“The transition to cardboard cartons will provide a sustainable solution in our effort to reduce waste, while elevating our branding to showcase the uniqueness of each individual beer,” shared Michael Miller, the Brand Creative Manager at Avery Brewing Company. “We set out to refresh our packaging to match the quality of the beer inside, and these 6-pack cartons will give us the opportunity to maintain, but evolve the current Avery look and feel.”

“This packaging upgrade has been in the works for nearly a year, and is a reflection of the hard work, talent, and efforts of our Marketing, Supply Chain, and Production teams.” Said Craig Consigny, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of Avery Brewing Company. “These cartons will be a way for us to tell a cohesive and straight-forward brand story, which is all about beer. We can’t wait to see our new 6-pack cartons on shelves soon!”

The future of Avery’s product packaging will begin rolling out to retailers this week, with all plastic packaging phasing out within the coming months. While Avery Brewing is amplifying its beer experience with new eco-friendly packaging, expect for the beer to remain the high quality and consistent liquid that fans have grown to love for over 29 years.

About Avery Brewing Company:

At Avery Brewing Company, we are enthusiastic curators of all things beer. From our home in Boulder, Colorado, we use over 29 years of brewing experience to deliver fan favorites and bold innovations to curious beer lovers everywhere. Join us and we’ll guide you through the limitless world of craft beer with offerings like White Rascal, our flagship Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, and an impressive barrel-aged series.