Avery Brewing Releases Hazyish IPA

BOULDER, Colo.— Avery Brewing Company, a pioneering craft brewery known for its all-encompassing obsession with beer, announces the release of a new full-time beer with national distribution, Hazyish IPA.

Hazyish is a juicy and hazy IPA with low bitterness, an expressive aroma of four different hop varieties (Simcoe, Amarillo, Azacca and Mosaic), and a creamy mouthfeel. At 7.0 percent ABV, it is a surprisingly crushable beer with a bouquet of tropical and citrus hop essence, without being overly bitter. In fact, the IBU is only 30.

It would not be Avery Brewing if they did not put their own stamp on the juicy and hazy IPA style. They took all that is great in a hazy IPA: low bitterness paired with the powerful and juicy aroma of hops, and the silky sensation of the liquid, but brewed for excellent shelf stability and consistency from batch to batch.

In 2017, Avery Brewing was not even sure that they would brew a hazy IPA for distribution. The characteristics of this style could easily lead to beer in the market with an inconsistent appearance and taste, something that Avery’s brewers did not feel comfortable with. However, in the Avery Tap Room, the hazy IPA on tap was consistently the number one seller. So, the Avery research and development team set out to brew a hazy IPA that had all the characteristics of beloved juicy and hazy IPA style, but with a consistent and stable haze.

“We took a controlled approach,” says Fred Rizzo, director of brewing operations at Avery Brewing, “And created haze through natural methods with protein-rich malts like oats and wheat. We then focused on utilizing the centrifuge to fine-tune the level of haze that is necessary to get the right amount of hop aroma and flavor without compromising the shelf stability. The result is a beer that’s hazy…ish. Don’t expect it to be opaque, but it will have all the juiciness and aromas of a hazy IPA that you will love.”

Hazyish IPA can be found in six-pack 12-ounce cans. Find it near you with our brew finder: http://www.averybrewing.com/brew-finder

About Avery Brewing Company

A Colorado-based brewery for over 25 years, Avery Brewing has a singular focus on creating the perfect beer. In a world full of discord, their belief is that a singular dedication to something as seemingly simple and inconsequential as beer can transform the world. Avery Brewing exists to pursue the mastery of beer and to reveal its power. Standouts include White Rascal Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs including Maharaja Imperial IPA and barrel-aged classics such as Tweak Bourbon Barrel-Aged Coffee Stout. Discover what great beer can do to your world. Beer First. The Rest Will Follow. www.averybrewing.com.