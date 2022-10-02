Avery Brewing Launches Patrol Dog Pale Ale

BOULDER, CO – There’s something exciting flowing through the tanks at Avery Brewing Company. Crisp and classic, Patrol Dog Pale ale is Avery’s newest release, developed in partnership with the National Ski Patrol to raise proceeds for avalanche rescue dog programs across the country. Brewed with pure Rocky Mountain water and classic American Hops, Patrol Dog Pale boasts a balanced hop aroma and low bitterness, making it a bright and refreshing American pale ale that is perfect for enjoying whether you’ve wrapped up a day on the slopes or you’re at home with your own furry friend.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to craft and release our first collaboration beer with the National Ski Patrol,” shared Adam Avery, Founder of Avery Brewing Company. “Avalanche Rescue Dogs play a vital role in search-and-rescue teams, and we’re excited to release a collaborative beer that will go toward supporting avalanche rescue dog programs across the country.”

“We could not be more excited about launching Patrol Dog Pale ale alongside our friends at Avery Brewing Company,” said Matt Mears, the Director of Sales and Partnerships at the National Ski Patrol. “Avery has distinguished themselves as one of the most dog-friendly brewing companies in the Front Range, and this partnership will raise proceeds to support avalanche rescue dog programs here in the Rocky Mountains and beyond.”

Patrol Dog Pale ale is joining Avery’s year-round core lineup and being distributed across Avery’s retail footprint in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. This collaborative brew is also available on draft

and in Avery’s Gear Shop to-go coolers. Visit the company’s Brew Finder to find it near you at averybrewing.com/brewfinder.

About Avery Brewing Company:

At Avery Brewing Company, we are enthusiastic curators of all things beer. From our home in Boulder, Colorado, we use over 29 years of brewing experience to deliver fan favorites and bold innovations to curious beer lovers everywhere. Join us and we’ll guide you through the limitless world of craft beer with offerings like White Rascal, our flagship Belgian-Style White Ale, a remarkable selection of IPAs, and an impressive barrel-aged series.

Beer First. The Rest will Follow.

Learn more at www.averybrewing.com.

About the National Ski Patrol:

The National Ski Patrol is a federally-chartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership association. As the leading authority of on-mountain safety, the NSP is dedicated to serving the outdoor recreation industry by providing education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers. NSP has more than 31,000 members who are ski and bike patrollers, mountain hosts and associates, and who serve more than 600 patrols around the country and internationally. The NSP is based in Lakewood, Colo. Learn more at https://nspserves.org