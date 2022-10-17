Autumn Arrives With Lone Tree Brewing Vanilla Caramel Amber

LONE TREE, Colorado – It’s Vanilla Caramel Amber season at Lone Tree Brewing, where this autumnal favorite makes its return in cans for the sixth year. Look for this beer in canned 6-packs across Colorado and Kansas this season.

Originally developed on Lone Tree Founder John Winter’s homebrew system, this beer’s rich caramel and vanilla flavors are created with crystal malt and Madagascar vanilla beans— and no other adjuncts either. The base beer is a traditional American Amber with a good helping of hops to balance out the sweetness of the vanilla. This cold month staple is a drinkable 6% ABV.

Find Vanilla Caramel Amber as a rotating tap at the Lone Tree tasting room and select locations this fall and winter, and in cans across the brewery footprint in Colorado and Kansas. Locate Lone Tree beer with their website beer finder.

ABOUT LONE TREE BREWING COMPANY

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

