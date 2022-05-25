Austin Street Brewery Joins Homegrown for Distribution in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BELLINGHAM, Massachusetts – Austin Street Brewery, a lauded staple of the Maine craft beer scene, has signed with Homegrown Distribution for statewide supply in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The brewery, which recently celebrated its eighth anniversary, is positioning itself for emergent growth in the Bay and Ocean States.

“Austin Street is continuing to grow and open new markets,” said Will Fisher, Austin Street’s co-founder and CEO, “[and] our biggest move to date is partnering with Homegrown Distribution.”

Fisher, who launched Austin Street in 2014 with Brewmaster, Jake Austin, has attributed the brewery’s success in a crowded market to a “craft above all else” philosophy.

“We’ve always thought if you start with great people, great beer will follow. I believe this opportunity is a testament to not only staying true to our approach, but to the people on either side of the bar that make it happen.”

Homegrown’s President, Brian Murphy echoed Fisher’s aspirations.

“Austin Street offers highly rated and sought-after beers that Homegrown can provide statewide coverage for throughout the Massachusetts and Rhode Island markets. We know this partnership will be hugely beneficial for both parties and will allow Homegrown to continue to grow and reinvest in our business. Naturally, we are fired up to add [them] to our budding portfolio of awesome New England breweries.”

Case and keg distribution will include, among other brands, Austin Street mainstays such as Neverender Double IPA, Florens American IPA, Six Grain Milk Stout, and the brewery’s flagship Pale Ale, Patina.

About Homegrown Distribution

Homegrown Distribution is a craft beer and specialty beverage distributor operating a complete cold-chain service facility. Centrally located in Bellingham, MA, Homegrown maintains a 40,000 square foot refrigerated warehouse, refrigerated vehicle fleet, and a 10-person, in-market dedicated sales force.

For More Information:

https://www.austinstreetbrewery.com