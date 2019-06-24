Austin Eastciders Releases Watermelon Cider

AUSTIN, Texas – Summer’s arrived at the Austin Eastciders Collaboratory as the number-one craft cidery in Texas released a juicy Watermelon Cider exclusively at its East Side tap room beginning Saturday, April 20. The limited release is also available in Austin Eastciders summer variety twelve-packs now and will roll out in six-packs and on draft across Texas by June.

Like all Austin Eastciders products, Austin Eastciders Watermelon Cider is made with real ingredients and has 1/3 less sugar than other leading ciders. The new cider blends the cidery’s deliciously crisp, dry cider with refreshing watermelon for a fresh-cut melon with notes of cucumber aroma and crisp apple, watermelon and honeydew melon taste.

“What’s more refreshing than fresh-cut watermelon on a hot summer day? Watermelon blended into a crisp, cold, dry cider!” said Brittnay Perlo, master cidermaker, Austin Eastciders. “Our watermelon cider is the driest of our fruit flavors and has a refreshing bite of watermelon and honeydew on the front with the classic dry finish of our ciders.”

About Austin Eastciders

With the rallying cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin, Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has six always available cider varieties, including the new Austin Eastciders Rosé Cider, Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, AustinEastciders Pineapple Cider and Austin Eastciders Ruby Red Grapefruit. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders like Watermelon Cider, Spiced Cider and Texas Brut Super Dry Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12 oz. cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.