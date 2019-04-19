Austin Eastciders Releases Rosé Cider

AUSTIN, Texas – Rosé season hits Texas early and craft cidermaker Austin Eastciders welcomes this year’s rising temps with the release of a dry Rosé Cider. Inspired by the classic summer drink, the new offering is a permanent addition to the East Austin-based cidery’s family of easy-drinking ciders. It’s available in six-packs, twelve-packs and on draft starting March 4, 2019 in all Austin Eastciders markets.

Like all Austin Eastciders products, it’s made with real ingredients and has one-third less sugar than other leading ciders. Austin Eastciders Rosé Cider is crafted with bittersweet apples blended with rose and hibiscus.

“Austin Eastciders Rosé Cider is a fruit-forward, floral riff on rosé cider,” said Brittany Perlo, master cidermaker, Austin Eastciders. “It provides a sweet cherry and floral aroma, while delivering the taste of rose petals, black currant, hibiscus and, of course, crisp apple.”

“Americans are falling in love with cider all over again and people can’t get enough rosé,” said Brad McKeever, president, Austin Eastciders. “We’ve been working on our Rosé Cider for a few years now and finally hit on a taste profile we are all excited about.”

According to Nielsen, Austin Eastciders growth over the last year is up 61 percent vs 2017 across the U.S. The brand recently hit the 50,000-barrel sales mark.

About Austin Eastciders

With the rallying cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin,Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has six always available cider varieties, including the new Austin Eastciders Rosé Cider, Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, AustinEastciders Pineapple Cider and Austin Eastciders Ruby Red Grapefruit. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders like Spiced Cider and Texas Brut Super Dry Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12 oz. cans, 19.2 oz. Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.