Austin Eastciders New Line of 100 Calorie Ciders

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Eastciders, the number one craft cider in Texas, introduces a Brut Super Dry Cider, the first offering in a new permanent line of sparkling, full-flavored super dry ciders with only 100 calories and just two grams of sugar. The new release rolls out in six packs and on draft across Austin Eastciders markets beginning in August.

The new cider is made with real fruit and has notes of tart apple, Champagne and citrus with a crisp apple and orange peel finish. 100 Calorie Brut Super Dry Cider is perfect for those hot Texas summer days out by the water, after a run around Lady Bird Lake in Austin, or as a base for your favorite cocktail.

“Brut Super Dry Cider is a dry and effervescent cider that is light in body with a slight astringency,” said Brittnay Perlo, Master Cidermaker, Austin Eastciders. “It’s reminiscent of dry champagne.”

“100 Calorie Austin Eastciders fill a gap for consumers looking for an elevated taste experience that fits into their low sugar, low calorie lifestyle,” said Dave Rule, Vice President of Marketing, Austin Eastciders. “Our cidermakers created a refreshing, Champagne-like drink that doesn’t compromise on flavor or quality.”

About Austin Eastciders

With the rallying cry, “Cider Y’all,” Austin Eastciders produces craft ciders in Austin,Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders has seven always available cider varieties, including the new Austin Eastciders Brut Super Dry, Austin Eastciders Rosé Cider, Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Texas Honey, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange, AustinEastciders Pineapple Cider and Austin Eastciders Ruby Red Grapefruit. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders like Watermelon Cider, Spiced Cider and Texas Brut Super Dry Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Philadelphia, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft. For the latest on Austin Eastciders, follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @Eastciders or visit austineastciders.com.