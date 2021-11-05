Austin Eastciders Launches Spiced Peach Cider

AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Eastciders is excited to announce the newest addition to their lineup: Spiced Peach! A delicious crisp apple cider with a burst of ripe peaches, and undertones of mulling spices such as cinnamon, and nutmeg, Spiced Peach is a perfect balance between fresh fruit, and warm spices.

Austin Eastciders wanted to marry the flavors of fruity freshness, with a kick of warm spices to create the best cider for the changing seasons. The brand aimed to create a cider that is fruity and refreshing enough for those hotter Autumn days, yet warm and complex to fulfill consumers needs when the weather starts to cool. Brittnay Perlo, Master Cider Maker at Austin Eastciders added, “now what is better than the perfect combination of fresh peaches, crisp apples, and mulling spices? You will taste notes of ripe juicy peaches, and undertones of orange, cinnamon and nutmeg. I promise your taste buds will love you when you try our new delicious Spiced Peach Cider!”

Spiced Peach is sure to be the next fall classic, perfect for pairing with vanilla ice cream, pie, and turkey dinners. With its aroma of fresh white peaches, cinnamon, and orange peel, the new flavor is a must-have for the holiday season.

“Spiced Peach tastes like we threw some of your grandmother’s Peach Cobbler in the fermentation tank,” said Dave Rule, VP of Marketing at Austin Eastciders. “Blending mulling spices with apples and apple cider is a long standing American tradition. It reminds us of football season, tailgating, getting together with old friends and family and huddling together to stay warm. This is the closest you can get to putting cozy in a can!”

Like all Austin Eastciders offerings, Spiced Peach is made with real fruit, no artificial sweeteners, and is gluten free. Launching in October, Spiced Peach will be available in 12-packs at $9.99, as part of Austin Eastciders’ Winter Variety Pack, and on draft. Stay tuned for additional details on new Austin Eastciders flavors and specials available at the Barton Springs and Collaboratory tap rooms.

About Austin Eastciders

With the inclusive rallying-cry, “Cider?Y’all,” Austin?Eastciders?produces craft ciders in Austin,?Texas, using real ingredients and bittersweet apples to create traditionally inspired ciders. Founded in 2013, Austin Eastciders?offers a robust core collection?including the Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider, Austin Eastciders Blood Orange and Austin Eastciders?Pineapple. The cidery also produces a rotating line of limited release ciders?ranging from a Spiced Cider to the summer-ready Watermelon Cider. Austin Eastciders products are available in retailers like HEB, Kroger, Target and Whole Foods and in bars and restaurants?across 22 states including?Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, DC, the Carolinas, Nashville, New Mexico, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, New York and other markets across the Mid-Atlantic. Austin Eastciders are available in 6-pack and 12-pack 12oz cans, 19.2 oz Super Tall Boy cans and draft.

For More Information:

https://austineastciders.com