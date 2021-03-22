Austin-Based Ranch Rider Spirits Expands to California, Arizona and Louisiana

AUSTIN, Texas –The hard seltzer that quickly became a Texas essential is now available in three new states: California, Arizona and Louisiana. In addition to liquor stores, like Total Wine, Ranch Rider’s line of iconic Texas drinks will be available in Whole Foods Markets across all three states.

The expansion comes after the company’s explosive first year of growth where Ranch Rider outpaced industry leader High Noon and emerged as the number one selling ready-to-drink spirit brand in Texas, and the second-highest selling nationwide on the Uber-owned delivery service Drizly.

Born in the back of a food truck on the University of Texas campus, co-founders Brian Murphy and Quentin Cantu formed Ranch Rider Spirits on a simple premise – making delicious, authentic seltzers that feature quality spirits, premium ingredients and no added sugar. Everything in Ranch Rider’s line of beverages, led by its flagship take on the iconic ranch water cocktail, is designed to pay tribute to the quality of the product and the Texas roots the company is proud to claim – that means Jalisco, Mexico-sourced reposado tequila, fresh citrus from the Rio Grande Valley, and artwork designed to honor the West by local Texas creators.

“We’re here to disrupt the hard seltzer category with a product that is hand-crafted from legendary Mexican and American Southwestern recipes. We are what you reach for when you graduate from your malt-based hard seltzer,” said co-founder Quentin Cantu. “When you crack open a can it tastes like you mixed premium tequila or vodka with fruits picked fresh from your backyard. The flavor explodes out of the can.”

Ranch Rider’s expansion coincides with a critical new hire – the company has named John Scarborough as its first CEO, building on the company’s vision to share the flavors of Ranch Rider Spirits across the US. Scarborough draws on a deep well of industry experience, joining the team after anine-year tenure with Deep Eddy, during which the brand grew from a local Austin favorite to a spirits powerhouse with a nationwide footprint selling over 1.4 million cases annually.

“Ranch Rider is a standout product in the RTD market, and I am excited to be joining this fantastic team ready to execute a vision for growth that’s as strong as the brand,” said CEO John Scarborough. “As a brand born in Austin, Texas, Ranch Rider Spirits is inspired by what makes our community so great – hard work, an appreciation for quality, and the joy of sharing what you love with the people you care about.”

For more information on Ranch Rider and John Scarborough, please visit www.ranchriderspirits.com.

About Ranch Rider Spirits Co.

Founded in 2019 and born during long shifts on a food truck, Ranch Rider Spirits Co., is an Austin-based hard seltzer company. Each can features premium spirits and better-for-you ingredients, free from added sweeteners, coloring, preservatives or “natural flavors”. Ranch Rider offers three Southwestern flavors and a 6-pack variety pack. Visit www.ranchriderspirits.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook at @ranchriderspirits. Full retail locator at RanchRiderSpirits.com/find.