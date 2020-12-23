Austin-Based Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Now Selling Three-Flavor Variety Pack

AUSTIN, Texas — Blue Norther (BN), the Austin-based hard seltzer born in June of 2020, has released its first variety pack featuring their Wild Blackberry, Agave Lime and Prickly Pear flavors. The variety pack follows the company’s launch and expansion in the four major Texas metropolitan markets: Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth. The pack is available just in time for the holiday season at retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine & More, Whole Foods and Spec’s.

Named for the fast-moving cold front that can blow through Texas, BN is brewed in Austin, uses all natural ingredients inspired by Texas fruits, and delivers bold flavors with zero aftertaste. The seltzer was created by father-son duo, Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman., who recognized the need in the fast-growing seltzer market for a drink that offered great taste and exceptional quality.

The Pittmans bring an impressive business background to Blue Norther. Austin T. (the father), has more than 25 years of executive leadership in the healthcare industry, while Austin M. contributes his experience in business consulting and marketing. They are proud to put their unique stamp on the hard seltzer space, combining Texas heritage, taste and quality, and igniting authentic human connection through a shared experience. Local-to-Austin and true-to-Texas, Blue Norther is a seltzer that Texas can call its own.

# # #

About Blue Norther

Founded in 2019 as Austin’s own brand of hard seltzer, Blue Norther was developed by a native Texan, father-son team to deliver a superior tasting beverage made with high-quality ingredients loyal to Texas’ heritage. Named for the fast-moving cold front also called a Texas Norther, this all-natural seltzer is made with real fruit juice and organic agave to create bold flavors inspired by Texas fruits. Gluten-free, well-balanced and refreshing, Blue Norther is available at retailers throughout Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth, including HEB, Total Wine, Whole Foods, Spec’s, Bread Basket, Royal Blue Grocery, and Wheatsville Co-Op, to name a few. They’re available for online orders through GoPuff and other delivery services. The company is currently expanding into other Texas metro markets and eventually plans to move nationwide.

Blue Norther is an independent brewer owned and operated by Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman. For more information, including where to buy, visit https://drinkbluenorther.com. Follow Blue Norther on Facebook and Instagram.