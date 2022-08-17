Auntie Anne’s and Evil Genius Beer Team Up for Limited Edition Oktoberfest Lager

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Auntie Anne’s®, the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, and Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company have teamed up to create a special Oktoberfest-style lager that will be released just in time for the classic beer-centric celebration.

The new beer, dubbed Is Butter a Carb?, is an innovative riff on the timeless Oktoberfest beer style; brewed not only with imported German hops and malts, but also with fresh-baked Auntie Anne’s soft pretzels. This is the first time Auntie Anne’s iconic pretzels have been used as an ingredient to develop and create a unique beer available for purchase.

“The only thing better than pretzels AND beer, is pretzels IN beer,” said Evil Genius Beer Company Co-Founder Trevor Hayward. “We really wanted to tie the brands together in a fun way that reminds you of biting into a warm pretzel with every sip.”

The new beer comes in at 5.5% ABV and has all the makings of a classic Oktoberfest, such as a rich malt backbone balanced by delicate hop character, and feature a prominent toasty flavor profile that is rounded out with pleasant salinity.

“We can’t wait for fans of Auntie Anne’s and Evil Genius to get a taste of this fun collaboration,” said Auntie Anne’s Director of Brand Marketing Danika Brown. “It was important to us to not only create a beer made with our iconic pretzels, but also a beer that could be enjoyed alongside our pretzels. We knew we wanted something that would transport our fans and allow them to feel like they were celebrating Oktoberfest in Germany.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Auntie Anne’s. We all have such fond memories of their hot, handmade pretzels and that kind of nostalgia is exactly the kind of feeling we love to deliver with our beers. The taste and smell will bring this seasonal beverage to life in a way unlike any other Oktoberfest-style beer before,” said Evil Genius Beer Company’s National Sales Manager Kevin Keller.

Is Butter a Carb? will be available starting August 15 in stores throughout Evil Genius’ nine state distribution footprint including CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, and RI. It will be available in cans for beer and retail stores, and kegs (sixtels and halves) for bars and restaurants. The recommended price for a six pack can vary by market, but will be around $11.99.

To kick off the release, you can also look forward to an Oktoberfest Party at the brewery in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 18, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The party will feature the Auntie Anne’s crew, a stein hoisting competition, the Auntie Anne’s Food Truck, Oktoberfest style decor, Oktoberfest-inspired food specials, and traditional German music. Polkadelphia will perform from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The liter lift competition will start at 7:00pm with one winner taking home a special prize. The Party is free for the public to attend.

About Auntie Anne’s

With locations in 49 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne’s mixes, twists, and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne’s® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzel snacks for delivery, pickup, and catering in the Pretzel Perks app. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About Evil Genius

Evil Genius Beer Company was started in 2011 by best friends Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward. After 10 years, and a motto of “Very Silly Names for Very Serious Beers”, Evil Genius Beer Company now distributes to 10 states (CT, DE, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA and RI) and pumps out over 12,000 barrels of 19 different core and seasonal beers to quench their ever thirsty customers.

For More Information:

https://www.auntieannes.com/isbutteracarb