August Schell Brewing Company Celebrates 160 Years

NEW ULM, Minn. — For those unfamiliar with the story of August Schell Brewing Company, it’s a tale of rich history, unbelievable circumstances, strong personalities, great employees, good beer, and sometimes just good luck. 2020 has marked the 160th anniversary of the brewery, and this year has taken off to make some history of its own.

The brewery kicked off its 160th year by releasing a commemorative “Shift Happens” series. The series is a nod to the way the brewery has evolved and continues to shift to meet the ever-changing needs of the beer market. The series is also a tribute to Ted Marti as he transitions from his role as the President and makes way for the 6th generation to take on the responsibilities of managing the brewery. Each of Ted’s 3 sons, Jace, Kyle, and Franz, has a unique role. From brewmaster to operations to production, the boys have been working at the brewery their entire lives.

With its full lineup of craft beers, the brewery has tasked its team to continue to innovate and bring new styles to the market. The brewery will release at least 10 new beers this year under the Schell’s label – with styles ranging from a Cream Ale to Bier de Garde, to Berliner Weisse. The Grain Belt franchise has released some new brands of its own – with the N’Icebreaker Seltzer series and low-cal, low-carb Grain Belt Elite. The Starkeller franchise, with its high-end Berliner Weisse beers, will release four new brands this year. All three franchises have also received a redesign facelift.

As the August Schell Brewing Company continues into its second “Roaring 20s,” the brewery is poised to bring drinkers a portfolio of beers for all of life’s occasions.

About August Schell Brewing Company

Founded in 1860 in New Ulm, Minnesota, the August Schell Brewing Company is the second oldest, family-owned brewery in the United States. Our award-winning beers continue to be carefully brewed by the fifth and sixth generation descendants of August Schell. While other breweries and beer trends have come and gone, we’ve been right here, tirelessly brewing fine lagers and ales for the people who appreciate them.

For More Information:

https://www.schellsbrewery.com/