Atwater’s Festive Lebkuchen Christmas Ale Returns

DETROIT — In a year that’s unlike any other, Atwater Brewery, Detroit’s hometown brewer, is delivering its unique Lebkuchen Christmas Ale that provides a delightful departure from routine that would make even Santa jollier.

The beer is styled around “der Lebkuchen”, a German Christmas cookie with a storied history, and it’s packaging is wrapped in a Christmassy red sweater motif that would look right at home under any Christmas tree. With more people enjoying the holidays at home this year, Lebkuchen Christmas Ale is a certain to lift your spirits and bring holiday tradition to your lips.

“Legend has it that the Lebkuchen honey cake traces back to the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans and was a gift of the deities that had magical and healing powers,” Atwater President Mark Rieth says. “We’re not saying our beer is magical or has healing powers but we know that “its magical flavors” are unique and refreshing and will add a lot of spirit to any holiday festivities.”

The Lebkuchen Christmas Ale (ABV 6.5%, IBU 28) is a deep amber ale that is sure to make winter nights a little cozier. The Ale aptly blends a malty base of Maris Otter pale malt, walnut notes of Dark Munich malt, raisin and toffee flavors of a deep Caramel malt and a light touch of Honey malt to bring forward some of the sweetness. The subtle spice from locally produced ginger and almond flavorings round out and enhance the cookie-like impression of the beer.

The limited run Christmas Ale is currently available on shelves across Michigan and select Midwest States in 6-packs of 12 ounce cans, making for a perfect Christmas gift. It’s also available on tap at Atwater Taphouses.

Since 1997, Atwater has created beers that are “Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere.” and pay homage to the German brewing heritage. Lubkuchen is entirely consistent with that goal by effortlessly combining unique tastes in a smooth, drinkable and fun Christmas Ale that can warm any hearth.

“Even in difficult years, the holiday season is a special opportunity to celebrate tradition, count blessings and look forward to the year to come,” said Rieth. “We love to bring beer lovers together with delicious brews that match the occasion and believe Lubkuchen deserves a spot at everyone’s holiday table.”

For more on Atwater Brewery, please visit www.atwaterbeer.com

About Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery. Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere. Atwater offers 40 styles of beer led by its popular Purple Gang Pilsner, Better Life Choices IPA, Vanilla Java Porter, Dirty Blonde and its “World Beer Cup” award winning Decadent Dark Chocolate Ale. In addition to its distribution in select U.S. and international market, Atwater operates three full-service tap house and biergarten locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids, MI. Find us on Facebook or visit www.Atwaterbeer.com