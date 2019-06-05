Atwater Releases ‘Ledergosen’ Michigan Cherry Gose

DETROIT — Atwater Brewery was founded with the mission to revive Detroit’s proud brewing history of creating the highest quality brews made in the German tradition. That goal was further advanced with today’s announcement that Atwater’s Ledergosen is hitting the shelves.

First brewed in 13th century Germany, gose is a top-fermented fruity wheat ale known for its saltiness, low bitterness and lower alcohol. Atwater’s Ledergosen (ABV 4.2% IBU: 9) adds a uniquely Michigan twist by featuring locally grown cherries in the smooth, refreshing summer seasonal.

“Ledergosen is a perfect addition to our portfolio,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater owner. “A legendary German style ideally complimented with a taste of Michigan. Ledergosen’s cherry saltiness, hint of coriander and easy drinkability is a great alternative to heavier, more hoppy and bitter brews.”

With almost 800 years of brewing history under its belt, it’s surprising that the gose style has only recently caught on in the United States. However, its notoriety as a refreshing summer brew is making gose a go-to at BBQs, picnics and beach parties where the flavorful brew is fast becoming the preferred alternative to watered-down lagers.

Not surprisingly, the name Ledergosen pays homage to lederhosen, the traditional summer garment worn primarily in the German countryside. As with other Atwater products, renown Detroit artist Tony Roko came up with a unique “character” design on the label, this time featuring chivalrous, but serious looking dude wearing lederhosen embroidered with cherries.

Ledergosen will be available at select bars and in12 ounce cans at retailers across Michigan, including displays at Meijer locations all this month. Only a limited supply is being produced, and when its gone, it’s gone.

Learn more at Atwaterbeer.com.

About Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery. Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere. Atwater offers 40 styles of beer led by its popular Purple Gang Pilsner, Better Life Choices IPA, Vanilla Java Porter, Dirty Blonde and its “World Beer Cup” award winning Decadent Dark Chocolate Ale. In addition to is distribution in select U.S. and international market, Atwater operates three full-service tap house and biergarten locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids, MI. Find us on Facebook or visit www.Atwaterbeer.com