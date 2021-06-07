Atwater Brewery Unveils New Branding and Packaging

DETROIT, Michigan – Detroit’s Atwater Brewery, known for its unique brews and its “Born in Detroit. Raised everywhere.” logo, revealed all-new packaging that will make each of its unique flavors stand out on retailers’ shelves and innkeepers’ bars.

Highlighting the name of the beer and the well-known logo on every can and bottle, the new branding honors Atwater’s story and showcases the brewery’s Detroit pride.

“We aren’t touching our logo,” says Mark Rieth, the brewery’s president. “We’ve been all about Detroit since we brewed our first German-styled lagers nearly 25 years ago, and we’re seriously proud of that heritage. We just wanted to give our products a more contemporary and consistent look to help them stand out, and stand together, on retailers’ shelves.”

The new branding honors the concurrent grit and optimism of Detroiters and includes words from the Atwater brand “manifesto” on each can with the suggestion to “…refurbish your hardworking soul and…meet us Atwater.”

Atwater, which recently joined the Molson Coors family, is part of a Detroit brewing tradition that goes back more than 180 years to the city’s first brewery in 1836.

“We like to paraphrase FDR at the time prohibition was ended in 1932 when he said, ‘I think now would be a good time for a beer,’” said Rieth. “We think just about any time is a good time for an Atwater beer and we know people love our products and our hustle hard, play hard Atwater attitude. With our new branding we’re just trying to make sure our beers are instantly recognizable and easy to find.”

Atwater’s comprehensive packaging revamp takes artistic license in the various depictions of Detroit landmarks and skyline. “Just like the liquid they contain, each and every beer’s packaging design tells a story, nodding to the city of Detroit and Atwater’s roots, and reflecting the brand’s high quality ingredients and tastes,” Rieth said.

Atwater’s new packaging spans its entire line-up of brews and will be on store shelves in time for Memorial Day and the summer season. Atwater continues to be led by its most popular brews — Dirty Blonde, Vanilla Java Porter and POG-O-LICIOUS IPA. The brewer’s portfolio was most recently joined by Light Citrus Blonde (4.0 ABV) , a low-calorie (100 calories) wheat ale that uses delicate notes of citrus to create its clean, crisp and refreshing taste.

Although Detroit is known for being the Motor city, at one time Michigan had more production breweries than anywhere else in the country. Atwater was founded in 1997 to re-invent Detroit’s heritage of brewing world class beers in the German style and continues to do so from its location in the city’s historic Rivertown District. Today, Atwater’s award-winning beers, plus its lineup of Hard Seltzers, are distributed across the Great Lakes and select other states.

In 2020, Atwater joined the Tenth and Blake Beer Company, the U.S. craft division of Molson Coors.

https://www.atwaterbeer.com